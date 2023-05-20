Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Registration is now open for Indiana Free Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off Party.

Register between Monday and Wednesday, June 7. The kick-off party will be held at the Eagle’s Rest Pavilion, at the White Township Recreation Area (Behind S&T Arena) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, to begin the adventure, “All Together Now!” Join IFL for games, food and fun with other families and the librarians. We’ll talk about what’s up in the summer reading programs, ways you can win prizes for reading over the summer, and then have a great time with lots of games and activities.