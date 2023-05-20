Registration is now open for Indiana Free Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off Party.
Register between Monday and Wednesday, June 7. The kick-off party will be held at the Eagle’s Rest Pavilion, at the White Township Recreation Area (Behind S&T Arena) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, to begin the adventure, “All Together Now!” Join IFL for games, food and fun with other families and the librarians. We’ll talk about what’s up in the summer reading programs, ways you can win prizes for reading over the summer, and then have a great time with lots of games and activities.
This event is free and open to the public, but you must register so organizers know how many to plan for. You can find the link to register at www.indianafreeli brary.org. Please click on the link on May 22 that says to “Register for our Summer Reading Kick-off Party.” Registration will run from May 22 until June 7. (This registration is separate from the All Together Now programs — Terrific Tuesdays and Wonder Wednesdays, any special summer programs and the wrap-up party at Yellow Creek on July 29. Registration is open for those events now).
IFL welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 8 p.m., We Seek Dead People: A Genealogy Club.
Are you into virtual grave-digging via Find a Grave? Have you stayed up way past your bedtime, promising yourself just one more record to find yourself still awake hours later? This just may be the club for you. Book this club on the fourth Monday of each month to learn new tips, tricks and resources to help with family history research. Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month. Please register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “Desilu: The Story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz” by Coyne Sanders and Tom Gilbert.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Reading Area.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Come and meet IFL’s new teen librarian with pizza and games.
Plan to gather with other young adults from the area and get to know your new librarian and hear about opportunities this summer, providing discussion, dinner and movie nights. Tweens, teens and young adults are all welcome. Pizza, games and discussion provided — possibilities are endless. This event is free and open to teens and tweens, but please register on IFL’s website so there is enough pizza for everyone.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The Painted Veil” by W. Somerset Maugham. This book club meets the fourth Thursday of the month. Books are available at the library for checkout.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time.
This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
