The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Community Conversations about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Section 1.
The Indiana Free Library and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County are collaborating to host community conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion by discussing books authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. The aim of these community conversations is to increase our understanding of the principles of DEI with a focus on social justice issues as well as enable us to build support and connections in our community. The promotion of DEI is an initiative of the American Association of University Women, the American Library Association and LWV. Community organizations and individuals including middle school and high school students, college students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in the book group meetings. Book group participants may choose to read either of the two books noted below. The books are aligned and organized into the same five sections.
• “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Reynolds
• “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Kendi
Multiple copies of both books are available to borrow from public libraries and organizations throughout Indiana County. The books were purchased with grant funding from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
The Week 1 discussion will be on Section 1: 1415-1728; Cotton Mather. Please remember that you will need to register for each of the five sessions individually. You can register via www.indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave: Introduction to Scratch.
This class is for beginner coders with little to no coding experience. Participants will explore the basics of coding, critical thinking and creativity. Join IFL for this exciting coding workshop that offers innovative whole-group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. This workshop is intended for kids age 8-10. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org for registration or call the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
WEDNESDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The Sheltering Sky” by Paul Bowles. Books are available at the library for checkout.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Family Fun Fest at the Indiana Mall sponsored by the Children’s Advisory Council of Indiana County.
Come see IFL at Family Fun Fest. Our country for the day is Tanzania and we will be sharing some information about the country’s culture and people. There also will be a fun and easy tribal mask craft for participants to color and decorate however they choose. As we will be manning our table at FFF, there will not be any regularly scheduled programming in the Children’s Department at the library today. Wee Ones Storytime and The Craft House will return the following week at the usual times.
• 2 to 4 p.m., Making Art in a Maker Space: For Teens.
Join Indiana University of Pennsylvania art education students for this interactive afternoon exploring art and making on the second floor in the Community Room. Participants will be introduced to a variety of art media and technology. Several stations will be set up with hands-on activities and demonstrations that will explore ways to make art with digital technologies. All participants will be able to make projects that they can take home. This Maker Space event is free and open to teens and tweens. This program is sponsored by the digital visual study space at IUP under the direction of Dr. Robert Sweeny, professor of art education.