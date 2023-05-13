The Indiana Free Library is gearing up for its 2023 summer reading program, “All Together Now.” The librarians are preparing various programs for different ages throughout the week and it will all begin with a kick-off party at 11 a.m. June 10 at the White Township Recreation Complex Eagles Rest Pavilion.
Registration is free and open to the public and will be required. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Monday; please register for the summer reading programs you plan to attend. Whether you are looking for a story and a craft with your little ones or your older kids want to learn more about tech and how it all works, there will be something for you.
IFL welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• Noon to 1 p.m., A Taste of History: Tenement cooking, Based on the book “97 Orchard.”
IFL’s Taste of History program will explore history through food. Come learn and taste your way through moments in history and the foods that have shaped the way we eat, complete with samples of historical foods. While there is no cost, registration will be required and limited for space purposes. Register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841. Participants will meet in the Community Room.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
1 to 2 p.m., We Be Book’N Tween Book Club. “7th Grade Revolution” by Lana Gardner.
Come in and socialize with other homeschooled tweens. Participants discuss one book each month after they read it and work on a short craft related to the book’s theme. Books will be available for checkout one month before each meeting so that participants have time to read each one. Books are chosen from book reviews and were published in 2022, so they’re new. There is no need to register and this program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
