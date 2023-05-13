Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library is gearing up for its 2023 summer reading program, “All Together Now.” The librarians are preparing various programs for different ages throughout the week and it will all begin with a kick-off party at 11 a.m. June 10 at the White Township Recreation Complex Eagles Rest Pavilion.

Registration is free and open to the public and will be required. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Monday; please register for the summer reading programs you plan to attend. Whether you are looking for a story and a craft with your little ones or your older kids want to learn more about tech and how it all works, there will be something for you.