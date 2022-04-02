Spots are filling up for the library’s spring session of “Code Brave.” “Code Brave,” a free coding program open to third- to eighth-graders, is offered by the Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
The spring program will begin April 12. Students in grades six to eight will meet on Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be on April 12, 19, 26 and May 3.
Students in grades three through five will meet on Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. The meetings will be on April 13, 20, 27 and May 4.
Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place at the library in the community room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a “Code Brave” mousepad.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is scribbling and drawing.
MONDAY
10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “An Invisible Thread” by Laura Schroff. True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month on the second floor in the Community Room. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor of the library.
For more information, email Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House.
This program is for kids age 2 to 6 in the Story Room and Craft Area.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. This month participants are sharing dishes and ideas from “The Complete Cooking for Two Cookbook” by America’s Test Kitchen.
This club meets every first Wednesday of the month in the second-floor Community Room to share a cooking experience with other members. A cookbook will be chosen from the library’s collection and members will have the chance to pick a recipe from the book, make the dish at home and bring it into the library to share with the others. Participants can also share their tips for making the dish, any substitutions they might have made, and their critique of the recipe.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Indiana Free Library Board of Trustees Meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
SATURDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, Community Writing Workshop: Creative Writing.
Have you ever wondered what strangers passing by are thinking? Do you have a knack for creating stories with your imagination? This creative writing workshop seeks to meet these demands through a “scavenger hunt” of sorts. The purpose of this exercise is to encourage writers to learn the practice of writing down any ideas that come to mind in the moment. Participants should be able to transform these ideas into a working rough draft of a creative piece (i.e. a poem or short story). Participants will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for children ages 6 to 12. The program is free and open to the public.