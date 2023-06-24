The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 8 p.m., We Seek Dead People: A Genealogy Club.
Are you into virtual grave-digging via Find a Grave? Have you stayed up way past your bedtime, promising yourself just one more record to find yourself still awake hours later? This just may be the club for you. Book this club on the fourth Monday of each month to learn new tips, tricks and resources to help with family history research. Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month. Please register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Terrific Tuesday.
IFL’s Tuesday programs are going to be awesome this summer as participants explore how and why people do things together all around the world. This program is for kids age 3 to 5 years old and meets in the Children’s Department. There will be stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts for everyone to enjoy. The fun will last about an hour, and participants are welcome to hang out at the library afterwards. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required so that materials can be prepared for each program.
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “Desilu: The Story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz” by Coyne Sanders and Tom Gilbert.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Reading Area.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer Reading: Teen Tech U.
Each Tuesday this summer, teens can explore new technology, improve skills and have fun. Teens age 12 to 16 are invited to sign up. Registration is required. This week, participants are going to make marble runs. We will see who can create the longest, fastest and most creative runs.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour.
This week, participants will be making crazy contraptions. We’ll separate into teams and use a STEM kit to build some crazy contraptions with cardboard, lights and batteries. We’ll judge each other’s contraptions at the end of the program and even take home a little crazy contraption to play with.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie title is listed online and food will be provided from Jimmy John’s. This is a free program.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday. Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants will make marble runs. We will see who can create the longest, fastest and most creative runs.
• 4 to 5 p.m., YA Artisan Workshop. Calling all young crafters. Join us to make felt corner bookmarks. The young adults will have the opportunity to create a felt bookmark corner and everything will be provided. Registration is required via IFL’s website to make sure there are enough supplies for everyone. Look up “Felt Bookmark” on Pinterest to get your creative mind working, or wing it when you get here.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity.
No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
