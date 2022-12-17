The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
This is the final week to vote for your favorite gingerbread house. The annual contest will conclude at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Please stop in during business hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to vote for your favorite house in each age category. Winners will be announced this week.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
The library will be closed for the Christmas holiday and will reopen for normal business hours on Dec. 27. Stop into the library before the Dec. 24 to grab your books for the holiday break and don’t forget IFL is open 24/7 online. Indiana Free Library cardholders have free access to Hoopla, cloudLibrary, Ms. Humblebees (for the kids) and so much more. Visit www.indi anafreelibrary.org to experience it all.