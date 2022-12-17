Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.

This is the final week to vote for your favorite gingerbread house. The annual contest will conclude at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Please stop in during business hours Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to vote for your favorite house in each age category. Winners will be announced this week.

