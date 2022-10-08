The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., IFL Nature Talks — Spotted Lanternfly. Join Master Gardeners Gretchen Barbor and Linda Gibson for an introduction to an unwanted invasive insect — the spotted lanternfly. Learn how to identify this pest and what you can do as a homeowner to protect your landscape and gardens. Since its discovery in Berks County in 2014, SLF presents a significant threat to Pennsylvania agriculture including grape, tree-fruit, hardwood, and nursery industries. You will learn how to identify this invasive species and understand its life cycle, current quarantined areas in Pennsylvania and actions you can take to stop its spread. IFL Nature Talks is a new program where the library will have special guest speaker on various nature/environmental topics. The next Nature Talk will be on Oct. 17, and the topic will be the bald eagle.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig. Books are available for checkout and the club meets on the second floor in the reading area.
TUESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., Tea in the Highlands. This special event is for ticketed guests only.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Crafternoon.
Join IFL for its monthly Crafternoon as participants create nail and string pumpkin art. Participants will be creating jack-o-lanterns using nails, string and a board. Registration is required and can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org on the “Upcoming Events” page. Click on “Crafternoon.” Follow the link there to register.
THURSDAY
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode.
Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones.
Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that includes stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. This week’s craft will be autumn sponge painted leaves.
IFL would like to cordially invite the public to its annual Evening in the Stacks. This year it will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
The cost will be $30 per person with a costuming theme. Organizers suggest you dress as your favorite book character.
Come and enjoy live music, great food and libations. There also will be a silent auction, with a variety of great items, for the night — so come out and support your library and have a great time with friends and neighbors. You do not want to miss this.