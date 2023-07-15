The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Learn Office Now! Powerpoint.
A slide show can be helpful when you are presenting to a group. This class will cover creating a new PowerPoint, changing the design, adding slides and how to present. This class is for beginners that are interested in learning about Microsoft PowerPoint. Sign-up is required. Register at www.indianafreelibrary.org or by calling the library.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Terrific Tuesday.
IFL’s Tuesday programs are going to be awesome this summer as participants explore how and why people do things together all around the world. This program is for kids age 3 to 5 years old and meets in the Children’s Department. There will be stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts for everyone to enjoy. The fun will last about an hour, and participants are welcome to hang out at the library afterwards. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required so that materials can be prepared for each program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
Storytime at the Hen House is a library program for kids age 2 through 5 and takes place twice every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer Reading: Teen Tech U.
Each Tuesday this summer, teens can explore new technology, improve skills and have fun. Teens age 12 to 16 are invited to sign up. Registration is required. This week, participants will be working with 3-D Design with Tinkercad. We will design a 3-D object and your design will be printed using a 3-D printer and you can pick it up next week.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour. This week, participants will be learning how to code a Scratch game today using the free MIT site and laptops.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie title is listed online and food will be provided from KFC. This is a free program.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday.
Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants will be working with 3-D Design with Tinkercad. We will design a 3-D object and your design will be printed using a 3-D printer and you can pick it up next week.
• 4 to 5 p.m., IFL Unbook Club.
There is not a single title that members are reading together in this unconventional book club, but they do gather once a month and share one takeaway from their most recent reading challenge. Coffee and a comfortable chair are available for the hour. Teens: Bring a friend for an additional stamp in your passport. This program is for teens and young adults.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.
• 3 to 5 p.m., Meet the Author: Sara Bloom.
Join IFL for a special “Meet the Author” event. Sara L. Bloom will be on the second floor to discuss her book “ISELIN: The Rich History of a Western Pennsylvania Coal Town in Appalachia — The Inspiring Story of Unrelenting Citizen Advocates for Social Justice.” Bloom will be signing copies of her book, which will be available for purchase in the library. Light refreshments will be provided following the signing event. We ask guests to make their way to the third floor of the library building where the Jimmy Stewart Museum is located for a reception and the opportunity to experience the exhibit provided by Mary Stewart (sister to Jimmy Stewart) on various coal mining families from Indiana County. This event is free and open to the public — no registration required.
