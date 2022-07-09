The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area is “Go Fish!” with Mandy Smith from the PA Fish and Game Commission.
MONDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer at Camp Half Blood. Defying the Odds: Percy, Annabeth, and Grover help Ares retrieve his shield in exchange for information. Participants will decorate their own shields and read and discuss “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. There will be awesome crafts, snacks and fun. Registration is required so that there are enough supplies.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “You and Me and Us” by Alison Hammer. Books are available for checkout at the library. The club meets on the second floor in the Fiction Room.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Finding Your County Ancestors. Genealogist Sonya Stewart, with more than 40 years of experience researching the county, will help families discover their local ancestors. Stewart has master’s degrees in history and sociology, wrote her master’s thesis, and made a short film and PowerPoint presentation on African American migration to Indiana County. She now specializes in connecting Indiana County families. Spaces are now full for this event. Please call the library at (724) 465-8841 to be placed both on a wait list and a contact list for future genealogy events.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Terrific Tuesdays at the Community Gardens at Mack Park.
Terrific Tuesdays are for kids age newborn through 5. Participants will meet at the Community Gardens Pavilion in Mack Park for some outdoor summer fun. Register early to get ready for the library’s fun summer reading programs. Since the program is outdoors, please give good contact information so that you can be contacted in case of inclement weather or some other emergency cancellation.
This week’s books are “There Once was a Puffin” by Florence Page Jacques and “Brave as a Mouse” by Nicolo Carozzi. Participants will make a fork painted fish. Library officials remind families who attend Terrific Tuesday to bring a blanket, towel or a chair to sit on as they have moved under the shade trees to accommodate a larger group.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 though 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks, Waterworks Conservation Area, 768 Waterworks Road.This week’s presenter is Mandy Smith, SW Region Education Specialist, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission-PA Fish. Participants will make fish stamp T-shirts.
This program will include a light snack for all the kids in attendance, and arts and crafts instruction with all materials provided. Please note: Registration for Oceans of Possibilities is required.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Crafternoon takes place in the Community Room. This week’s project is Tissue Paper Watercolors. Register via www.indianafreelibrary.org. Visit our events page, click crafternoon and register from the link there.
• 4 to 5 p.m., C3 Coding Club.
In addition to Code Brave, students entering grades 5 through 8 can exercise computational thinking skills while creating fun projects with friends. Participants will meet twice a month to work on coding activities and learn new skills as they problem solve as a group. Registration is required and spots fill quickly. The club meets on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Our Blue Library. Our Blue Library is a self-directed in-house summer program for kids of all ages. The library offers two different days and times to stop by the children’s department: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” There will also be a chance to work on an easy make-and-take craft each week. Instructions and all materials will be provided.
THURSDAY
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids entering grades 5 through 8 can learn through play.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
SATURDAY
1 to 3 p.m., Our Blue Library. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Wednesday program.