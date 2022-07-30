library.jpg
Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library would like to thank everyone who took part in its Summer Reading Oceans of Possibilities. Library officials are currently in the process of transitioning to their fall programs and there are a lot of fun programs and some new programs in the works. Fall is the perfect time to join one of the library’s six book clubs. Take a look to find the best fit at www.indianafreelibrary.org.

This month is Fair Month, and the library would like to celebrate and recognize its patrons who participate in the Indiana County Fair. There will be an IFL Show and Tell from the county rair. Are you taking part in the Indiana County Fair at the end of the month? IFL would like to showcase all the hard work you have put into your fair entry. Bring in a picture of you and your exhibit, whether it be a horse, goat, homemade pie, flower arrangements, or your chickens (Librarian Val’s favorite), etc., so that it can be posted in the Story Room windows. IFL will include a little “About us” form for you to fill out so that other patrons will know where and when your entry will be judged so that they can show up and cheer you on.

