The Indiana Free Library would like to thank everyone who took part in its Summer Reading Oceans of Possibilities. Library officials are currently in the process of transitioning to their fall programs and there are a lot of fun programs and some new programs in the works. Fall is the perfect time to join one of the library’s six book clubs. Take a look to find the best fit at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
This month is Fair Month, and the library would like to celebrate and recognize its patrons who participate in the Indiana County Fair. There will be an IFL Show and Tell from the county rair. Are you taking part in the Indiana County Fair at the end of the month? IFL would like to showcase all the hard work you have put into your fair entry. Bring in a picture of you and your exhibit, whether it be a horse, goat, homemade pie, flower arrangements, or your chickens (Librarian Val’s favorite), etc., so that it can be posted in the Story Room windows. IFL will include a little “About us” form for you to fill out so that other patrons will know where and when your entry will be judged so that they can show up and cheer you on.
The library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Tuesday.
Cruise into Kindergarten registration begins, back for the fall session.
Do you have a young one age 3 to 5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten)? The Cruise into Kindergarten is the perfect program to prepare your child for school. This free program is offered on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Room and Craft Area. There will be 16 themed Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Registration will be open from Aug. 2 to Aug. 22. The first class will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10:30 am. Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). For additional information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “The Reluctant Mr. Darwin” by David Quammen. The True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month on the second floor in the Fiction Room. Participants read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. This club meets every first Wednesday of the month in the second-floor Community Room to share a cooking experience with other members. This month club members will be cooking from “The Pioneer Woman Cooks Super Easy” by Ree Drummond.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night, a new program for the fall. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids entering grades 5 through 8 can learn through play.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones, new this fall.
IFL is excited to announce a new Storytime for the Wee Ones for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House, back for the fall.
Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.