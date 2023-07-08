The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Terrific Tuesday.
IFL’s Tuesday programs are going to be awesome this summer as participants explore how and why people do things together all around the world. This program is for kids age 3 to 5 years old and meets in the Children’s Department. There will be stories, rhymes, songs, games and crafts for everyone to enjoy. The fun will last about an hour, and participants are welcome to hang out at the library afterwards. The programs are free and open to the public, but registration is required so that materials can be prepared for each program.
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “Fire Season: Field Notes from a Wilderness Lookout” by Philip Connors.
True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Fiction Room. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
Storytime at the Hen House is a library program for kids age 2 through 5 and takes place twice every Tuesday in the story room and Craft Area at 10:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. Sometimes, Val’s fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. Participants will read a short story together, then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft or activity with all materials provided. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer Reading: Teen Tech U.
Each Tuesday this summer, teens can explore new technology, improve skills and have fun. Teens age 12 to 16 are invited to sign up. Registration is required. This week, participants will be experimenting with 3-D doodlers — pens that write in 3-D. We will build a 3-D structure using these doodlers.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour. This week, participants will make some homemade, air-dry sculpting clay and create some works of art for themselves.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie title is listed online and food will be provided from KFC. This is a free program.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday. Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants will be experimenting with 3-D doodlers — pens that write in 3-D. We will build a 3-D structure using these awesome doodlers.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. No-sew blankets: Join us as we create no-sew blankets. These blankets are easy to make — just cut and tie, then create a personalized container. Make it for yourself or as a gift. Sign-up is required via IFL’s website or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is open to the public.
Are you interested in drones? Would you love to know how they work, how to fly them and the new and most up-to-date rules to operate a drone? On Tuesday, July 18, IFL will be holding the first part of a two-part series called “Drone Challenge.” The first night, participants will meet at the IFL Community Room for an overview and fun interactive lecture on drones from an official pilot and instructor from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Dr. John Benhart.
Participants will have the opportunity to learn about drones and much, much more, as well as the opportunity to learn about programs, certifications and possible flying time on IUP’s campus with Drone Challenge No. 2 on July 25, which will be held on campus at IUP.
Registration is required and you will want to register soon, as this class is limited to 20 people. This is also a Teen Passport event. Bring a friend, relative or parent if you are a teen with a passport, for an additional stamp.
You can register at www.indianafreelibrary.org on the Upcoming Events page; click on “Drone Challenge” on the July 18 date or you can call the library at (724) 465-8841 to reserve your spot for this program.
