Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library’s most popular club, Code Brave, is back. Code Brave is a beginner course that teaches the basics of coding, critical thinking and creativity.

This session, participants will be working through “Introduction to Scratch” class — no coding experience necessary. Join IFL for this exciting coding workshop that offers innovative whole-group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. This workshop is intended for kids age 8-10. Registration is required and space is limited.