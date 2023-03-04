Indiana Free Library’s most popular club, Code Brave, is back. Code Brave is a beginner course that teaches the basics of coding, critical thinking and creativity.
This session, participants will be working through “Introduction to Scratch” class — no coding experience necessary. Join IFL for this exciting coding workshop that offers innovative whole-group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. This workshop is intended for kids age 8-10. Registration is required and space is limited.
Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org and go to the Upcoming Events page. Click on Code Brave and then the registration link. You can also register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841 to reserve your spot today. They will fill up fast.
IFL welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop — Power Library.
Join IFL librarian Lauri as she helps walk you through different areas of useful digital skills once a month. This month the topic is Power Library. Do you know about all of the databases available to you with your library card? Join IFL to discover the amazing wealth of resources in the Power Library. Registration is required as space is limited. Visit IFL’s Upcoming Events page at www.indi anafreelibrary.org for registration or call the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations of the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson.
“ART and PROTEST”: Here art provides a vehicle for change to challenge established power structures. This can be seen within the various, significant revolutions, the Reformation/Counter-Reformation, and the social changes within our own time. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern. Presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “The Venus Fixers: The Remarkable Story of the Allied Monuments Officers Who Saved Italy’s Art During World War II” by Ilaria Dagnini Brey.
The True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Community Room. Participants read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave: Introduction to Scratch. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org for registration or call the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon.
new skills and explore different techniques. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in Community Room on the second floor. This group is open to adults and teens. Registration is requested so that there are enough supplies for everyone. Register by calling (724) 465-8841 or by visiting the Upcoming Events page on the library’s website.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme.
Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time.
This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in on the second Saturday of every month and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.