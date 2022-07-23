The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area: Ahoy mateys, the library will be celebrating Pirates Week with Librarian Elin. We will be dressin’ like Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday and want all our mateys to do the same, so please feel free to come in costume. Don’t worry, we won’t make you walk the plank if you don’t. Yo ho ho — it’s the pirates’ life for us!
MONDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “America’s Great War: World War I and the American Experience” by Robert H. Zieger. This club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor in the Fiction Room. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer at Camp Half Blood. Percy has returned to Camp Half-Blood a hero. Make your own Camp Half-Blood T-shirt. Make sure to select a T-shirt size when you register. Participants will read and discuss “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. There will be crafts, snacks and fun. Registration is required so that there are enough supplies.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Terrific Tuesdays at the Community Gardens at Mack Park. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids age newborn through 5. Participants will meet at the Community Gardens Pavilion in Mack Park for some outdoor summer fun. Register early to get ready for the library’s fun summer reading programs. Since the program is outdoors, please give good contact information so that you can be contacted in case of inclement weather or some other emergency cancellation. This week’s books are “Pirate Chicken: All Hens on Deck!” by Brian Yanish and “How to be a Pirate,” by Isaac Fitzgerald. Participants will make a craft stick pirate. Families who attend are reminded to bring a blanket, towel or a chair to sit on as the group has moved under the shade trees to accommodate the larger group. Feel free to brush up on your pirate lingo and dress like a pirate for the activities.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 though 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks, Waterworks Conservation Area, 768 Waterworks Road. This week the group will learn about infamous past pirates from Elin Woods, IFL adult librarian. There will be a pirate tattoo parlor and pirate treasure hunt on park grounds. Feel free to brush up on your pirate lingo and dress like a pirate for our activities. Wild Wednesday is a family event with presentations and activities that are fun for the whole family.
This program will include a light snack for all the kids in attendance, and arts and crafts instruction with all materials provided. Please note: Registration for Oceans of Possibilities is required. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty, put on comfortable shoes that you can wear for hiking and exploring, bring sunscreen, bug spray, extra water, sunglasses and any other necessities that you may need to enjoy the great outdoors.
• 4 to 5 p.m., C3 Coding Club. In addition to Code Brave, students entering grades 5 through 8 can exercise computational thinking skills while creating fun projects with friends. The club will meet twice a month to work on coding activities and learn new skills while problem-solving as a group. Registration is required and spots fill quickly. The club meets on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Our Blue Library. Our Blue Library is a self-directed in-house summer program for kids of all ages. The library offers two different days and times to stop by the children’s department: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Ocean-themed books fill the reading space and there will also be a chance to work on an easy make-and-take craft each week. Instructions and all materials will be provided.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “Main Street” by Sinclair Lewis. Books are available for checkout. This club meets on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party will be held at Yellow Creek Beach Pavilion. This event is only open to those who participated in the summer reading event (Summer at Camp Half-Blood, Terrific Tuesdays, Wild Wednesdays or the Great Reading Adventure). Those who did are welcome to register for the wrap-up party. Registration is required for the event.
Please register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/pro grams-events/event-calend ar.html. Click on the Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party on July 28 to find the registration link. From around 11:15 a.m. to noon (or so) Lisa Meadows, environmental educator at Yellow Creek State Park, will have a presentation on beach and stream critters and at 1 p.m. there will be a final Summer Reading craft. Bring a bathing suit and a towel as you will be able to swim in the roped-off area at Yellow Creek State Park. Food will be provided. Also, please bring your favorite craft from any Summer Reading event to the wrap-up party so the library can show off your creations.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids entering grades 5 through 8 can learn through play.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
SATURDAY
1 to 3 p.m., Our Blue Library. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Wednesday program.