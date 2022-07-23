Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.

The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area: Ahoy mateys, the library will be celebrating Pirates Week with Librarian Elin. We will be dressin’ like Pirates on Tuesday and Wednesday and want all our mateys to do the same, so please feel free to come in costume. Don’t worry, we won’t make you walk the plank if you don’t. Yo ho ho — it’s the pirates’ life for us!

