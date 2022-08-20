The Indiana Free Library is offering kids the opportunity to bring in a picture of their involvement in the Indiana County Fair and tell what they’re doing through the library’s “Fair Show-n-Tell.”
Library officials want to know about what kids are doing and want to see them with their fair animals, plants, flowers, food, tractors — whatever they are showing or competing in at the fair. Just put a description of what you’ve raised, made or are doing with your picture so library staff can find you at the fairgrounds next week. From all of the staff at IFL — good luck to you during the fair!
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ Book Club. “Treasure Island” by Robert Louis Stevenson; recommended reader ages 8-12. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children age 8-14. The club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Story Room of the Children’s Department. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “The Twenties: Fords, Flappers & Fanatics” by George E. Mowry.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss the latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise Into Kindergarten (first class meeting); ages 3 to 5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten), Story Room and Children’s Craft Area.
There will be 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” There will also be a story related to the day’s theme, a craft and exercise with Cosmic Yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day together in “class.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). No walk-ins will be permitted to join the program after the fourth week (Sept. 21). Please register and fill in the required information before Monday to attend the entire program. The activity cards will be distributed on the first “Cruise” program on Aug. 24. Don’t worry if you can’t make it this fall. There will be another “Cruise” in the spring.
• 4 to 5 p.m., C3 Coding Club.
Students entering grades 5 through 8 can exercise computational thinking skills while creating fun projects with friends. Participants will meet twice a month to work on coding activities and learn new skills as they problem solve as a group. Registration is required and spots fill quickly. The club meets on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public.
The movie night schedule is available on the library’s website on the Upcoming Events page. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org for movie titles; they are chosen up to a month in advance.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The French Lieutenant’s Woman” by John Fowles. Books are available at the library. The club meets on the second floor in the Reading Area.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club.
Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids entering grades 5 through 8 can learn through play.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones.
IFL is excited to announce a new Storytime for the Wee Ones for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House.
Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends.
All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.