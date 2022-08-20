Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library is offering kids the opportunity to bring in a picture of their involvement in the Indiana County Fair and tell what they’re doing through the library’s “Fair Show-n-Tell.”

Library officials want to know about what kids are doing and want to see them with their fair animals, plants, flowers, food, tractors — whatever they are showing or competing in at the fair. Just put a description of what you’ve raised, made or are doing with your picture so library staff can find you at the fairgrounds next week. From all of the staff at IFL — good luck to you during the fair!