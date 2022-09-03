September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
At the Indiana Free Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including book clubs, technology classes and story times, as well as many online resources. All month long the library will be celebrating with a library card raffle. There are so many ways to enter. Not a library card holder? Join the library for a chance to win.
Already have a library card? You can enter by upgrading your card to one of our plastic cards, filling out our short survey or completing our reading challenge. First prize is a $75 Sheetz gift card. The Indiana Free Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.
The Indiana Free Library is a Gold Level PA Forward Star Library. PA Forward® is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy — basic, information, civic and social, health, and financial — essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens. Book clubs meet several of the literacies including basic, civic and social, and health. The Indiana Free Library strives to meet the five literacies in a variety of online and in-person programs throughout the year.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
The Indiana Free Library will be closed for Labor Day and will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Please take advantage of the library’s digital offerings such as cloudLibrary and Hoopla for the long weekend.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tech Tutor Tuesday. Bring your device to the library for general help with laptops, smartphones, apps, email and more.
Need tech help? You’re not alone. Now you can learn with others that are in the same boat. Get your questions answered, listen to others’ questions and exchange knowledge with fellow community members. Our Digital Service Navigation Librarian will provide demos and offer step-by-step guidance. Tech tutoring is held in the A/V area.
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “Five Chimneys: A Woman Survivor’s True Story of Auschwitz” by Olga Lengyel. True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Reading Area. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Cruise into Kindergarten is an in-house library program for kids ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten) that meets in the Story Room and Children’s Craft Area. There are 16 Wednesday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” There will also be a story related to the day’s theme, a craft and exercise with Cosmic Yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day together in “class.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). No walk-ins will be permitted to join the program after the fourth week (Sept. 21).
Don’t worry if you can’t make it this fall. There will be another “Cruise” in the spring.
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Tasters Club. This club meets every first Wednesday of the month to share a cooking experience with other members. This month club members will be cooking from “Betty Crocker Lost Recipes: Beloved Vintage Recipes for Today’s Kitchen.”
• 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Minecraft Club.
Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids entering grades 5 through 8 can learn through play. Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kids movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public.
The movie night schedule is available on the library’s website on the Upcoming Events page. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org for movie titles; they are chosen up to a month in advance.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. IFL is excited to announce a new Storytime for the Wee Ones for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., Teen Tech Time. This is a club for teens, by teens. The club will reflect the interests of you as a group, and everyone will have a say in what participants learn and do. Participants will discuss interests and topics such as video games and servers, design projects, coding, video/audio editing, using a green screen, animation, photography, digital art, publishing and more.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends.
All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.