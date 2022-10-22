The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., American History Book Club. Day 1 of a two-day event.
Join IFL for a special American History Book Club two-day event on H.G. Wells’ “War of the Worlds.” Participants will listen to the original Oct. 30, 1938, broadcast of “War of the Worlds” to prepare for the discussion on the hysteria that was felt the following day. (Discussion will be held on Tuesday morning) The club will meet on the second floor in the Marcus Reading Area. Refreshments will be provided.
• 7 to 8 p.m., History of Halloween. Join IFL for a discussion on different all-hallows eve conundrums such as the origin of pumpkin-carving; did trick-or-treating really originate with saints?; does everyone celebrate Halloween? Come spend an evening learning about the origins of one of our favorite holidays. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club. Day 2 of a two-day event.
The book is “Broadcast Hysteria: Orson Welles’ War of the Worlds and the Art of Fake News” by Brad Schwartz.
Join IFL following Monday’s listening of the broadcast for a discussion on the book and the hysteria of the “War of the Worlds” broadcast and how this book and broadcast are frequently used as a cautionary tale on the art of fake news. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Community Room. Refreshments will be provided.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The Invisible Man” by H.G. Wells. Books are available at the library. The club meets on the second floor in the reading area.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
FRIDAY
5 to 7 p.m., Evening in the Stacks. Come and enjoy live music, food and libations. There also will be a silent auction for the night, so come out and support the library and have a great time with friends and neighbors. The cost is $30 per person with a costuming theme. Library officials are suggesting you dress as your favorite book character.
SATURDAY
IFL will be celebrating National Monopoly Day all day in the Children’s Department. Stop in during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Monopoly games will be set up and ready for play.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that includes stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. This week’s craft will be mason jar jack-o’-lanterns.
Mark your calendar for Monday, Oct. 31. IFL will be passing out treats and showing a Halloween movie from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Children’s Department. Stop in while you’re out trick-or-treating in town.