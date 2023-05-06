The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me & a Cup of Tea. Moms, dads and caregivers of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department on the second Tuesday of each month.
This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon (date moved this month).
Each month, participants will create a unique craft, learn new skills and explore different techniques. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in Community Room on the second floor. This group is open to adults and teens. Registration is free; however, it is requested so that there are enough supplies for everyone. Register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841 or by visiting the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). The theme this week is National Water Safety Month (last DOL until after summer reading).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
IFL would also like to start a seed library, and what a better way to do that than have a gardening club? This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
THURSDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., Springtime in Paris Tea. This event is sold out; if you didn’t get a spot in this tea, keep your eyes open for IFL teas in the future and consider signing up for the email list at www.indianafreelibrary.org to get the most up-to-date information delivered to your inbox.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays.
• 1 to 3 p.m., Remake Learning Days at the Library: STEM Play Day.
Since its launch in 2016, Remake Learning Days has hosted more than 1,200 learning events reaching 150,000 families. In 2022, the festival featured more than 175 events across the southwestern Pennsylvania region for youths, families, grandparents, caregivers and educators to explore creative and fun ways of learning.
Through May 23, explore these creative and engaging events and celebrate joyful learning. Build a robot, code an art spinner, direct a film, be a scientist, explore the outdoors, make your own music, print your invention with a 3-D printer and more.
Attend in-person and virtual events hosted by schools, museums, libraries, after-school organizations, child care centers, tech companies and more. Plus, search from more than 100 virtual events across the nation. IFL is partnering with Remake Learning Days today to present STEM Play Day. Come into the library and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with from 1 to 3 p.m.
Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.