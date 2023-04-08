The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Conversations about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Section 3: 1826-1879; William Lloyd Garrison.
The Indiana Free Library and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County are collaborating to host community conversations about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by discussing books authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. The aim of these community conversations is to increase our understanding of the principles of DEI with a focus on social justice issues as well as enable us to build support and connections in our community. The promotion of DEI is an initiative of American Association of University Women, the American Library Association and LWV. Community organizations and individuals including middle school and high school students, college students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in the book group meetings. Book group participants may choose to read either of the two books noted below. The books are aligned and organized into the same five sections.
• “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Reynolds
• “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Kendi
Multiple copies of both books are available to borrow from public libraries and organizations throughout Indiana County. The books were purchased with grant funding from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me & a Cup of Tea. Moms, dads and caregivers of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department on the second Tuesday of each month.
This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon.
Each month, participants will create a unique craft, learn new skills and explore different techniques. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in Community Room on the second floor. This group is open to adults and teens. Registration is requested on the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreeli brary.org so there are enough supplies for everyone to craft.
• 2 to 3 pm, Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). The theme this week is National Poetry Month.
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. IFL would also like to start a seed library, and what a better way to do that than have a gardening club? This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow. This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Community Book Discussion: “Unrigged” by David Daley.
The public is invited to join this discussion presented by Fair Districts Indiana County of the book “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy.” The library will have a copy of the book available to read before the discussion and there are many low-cost books available online. This program is free and open to the public, and registration is not required.
THURSDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
Earth Day is Saturday, April 22. Join IFL from 10 to 11:30 a.m. as Lisa Meadows from Yellow Creek presents BlueBird Nest Boxes. This year there is an $11 registration fee for the box-building part of the program, which will follow the first part of the program. There is a limit of one box per family, and one parent or guardian must be present during box building.
If you are not building a box, the program is free and open to the public and will begin at 10 a.m. Registration can be done online at www.indianafreelibrary.org and is limited to 10 families. Children must be 8 years or older.
If you have any questions, please call Val at (724) 465-8841. After you register for the box building, please take your registration fee to the front desk of the library prior to April 22 to ensure you have a box kit reserved.