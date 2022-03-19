Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is spring.
MONDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
• 6 to 7 p.m., We Be Book ‘N IFL Tween Book Club. The We Be Book ‘N Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 8-14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor of the library. This month’s selection is “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by Frank Baum.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for children ages 6-12. Learn about the many types of art and crafts while we work on some projects of our own! Most materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. Join the Indiana Free Library’s newest book club as it reads around the world! Each month the club will be traveling somewhere new through books, discussion and sometimes maybe even a snack or two. The club will meet on the second floor of the library in the Community Room.
The group will be reading “People of the Book,” by Geraldine Brooks. Books are available for checkout in the library. Next month this book club will be transitioning to all nonfiction. The April book will be “The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine” by Serhii Plokhy. For more information, contact Elin at elinthelibrarian@gmail.com
TUESDAY
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m.
Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten (prior registration required).
• 7 to 8 p.m., Community Writing Workshop: Business Writing Basics Workshop. Participants will work to create/edit a résumé or cover letter for a specific job. By the end of this workshop, participants should have a working document that can be used to apply for work. Participants should also be able to identify good practices for business writing and demonstrate knowledge of these practices. This workshop will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “Brave New World” by Aldous Huxley. The IFL Book Club will meet on the second floor in the Community Room. Books are available for check out at the library. For more information contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com.
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode.
Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Each weekly episode also includes segments featuring storytelling, author interviews, art projects, science experiments, interactive games, contests, comedy, magic and exciting short films that will have children on the edge of their seats. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 19th annual Family Fun Fest will be held at the Indiana Mall. Join the Indiana Free Library along with the Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County for games, crafts, activities and musical entertainment. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.CAC familyEvents.com.
• 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., AAUW Presents: Nobel Women. Join at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor in the Community Room. AAUW in partnership with the Indiana Free Library will present: “Nobel Women” a Women’s History Month program that will be highlighting the only three American Women who have received the Nobel Prize for Literature in the 121 years since the first prize was awarded in 1901. Come listen to life like re-enactments about these outstanding women and their prize-winning writings: Pearl S. Buck, introduced by Mary Jo Bowes; Toni Morrison, by Jaunita Burdette; and Louise Gluck, by Patricia Holmes. All three presenters are well-known Indiana Players thespians. Come enjoy an afternoon re-enactment and join in on a lively discussion.