Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Thursday is the final day to participate in Indiana Free Library’s library card sign-up month giveaway.

There are four ways to register to win one of two great prizes. First prize is a $75 Sheetz gift card and second prize is a $25 Starbucks gift card and library mug. You can enter by joining the library and registering for your first card, upgrading your card to one of IFL’s plastic cards, filling out a short survey or completing the library’s reading challenge. Remember that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.