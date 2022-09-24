Thursday is the final day to participate in Indiana Free Library’s library card sign-up month giveaway.
There are four ways to register to win one of two great prizes. First prize is a $75 Sheetz gift card and second prize is a $25 Starbucks gift card and library mug. You can enter by joining the library and registering for your first card, upgrading your card to one of IFL’s plastic cards, filling out a short survey or completing the library’s reading challenge. Remember that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week of September 26th, 2022.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “At Work in Penn’s Woods: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Pennsylvania” by Joseph Speakman.
The club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month on the second floor in the Reading Area to discuss the latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org for movie titles; they are chosen up to a month in advance.
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. This week’s craft will be popsicle stick scarecrows.
• 2 to 4 p.m., Give Yourself Credit (Tips and Tricks for Great Credit). Join Financial Education Program Coordinator Anna Frank from First Commonwealth Bank to learn about the ins and outs of credit scores — how they are calculated and what are the most important things you can do to improve your credit score. Items that will be discussed are credit cards and how they can impact your credit score in more ways than one. With the holidays coming up, many will use credit cards to help pay for it all. This program will share some tips on how to make credit cards a part of responsible holiday spending.