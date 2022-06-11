Registration for the Indiana Free Library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off event on Monday will end at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Sign up to join the kick-off to the beginning of the library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program for kids and teens. All events are free and open to the public. However, registration is required for each event so there are enough supplies for everyone who attends.
Register on at www.indianafreelibrary.org. From the homepage go to the upcoming events calendar and register by clicking on the “Summer Reading Registration” bar.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area is “Discovery Day, Geocaching and Maps with Cindy Rogers.”
MONDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., IFL Summer Reading Kick-Off Party at Mack Park: “Oceans of Possibilities.”
The Summer Reading Kick-Off Party will take place at the Mack Park Pavilion. Details on all the “Oceans of Possibilities” programs, games and a light lunch will be held at the pavilion.
Registration is required for this event as a free swim in the Mack Park Pool beginning at 12:30 p.m. is also offered for participants of the summer reading programs — Summer at Camp Half-Blood, Terrific Tuesdays, Wild Wednesdays, or in the Great Reading Adventure.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer at Camp Half-Blood: IFL Teen Summer Reading Program.
It’s All Greek to Me: Everyone will receive a copy of the book, then participants will make a necklace with their names written in Greek. Read and discuss “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. There will be crafts, snacks and lots of fun.
Registration is required so that there are enough supplies. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 7 to 8 p.m, IFL Book Club. “The Secret Keeper” by Kate Morton. The club will meet on the second floor in the Fiction Room. Books are available for check-out.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place at the library in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Terrific Tuesdays at the Community Gardens at Mack Park. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids age newborn through 5. Meet at the Community Gardens Pavilion in Mack Park at 11 a.m. each Tuesday for some outdoor summer fun. There will be a different ocean-related theme for stories, fingerplays, songs and activities. Register early to get ready for the fun summer reading programs. Since the program is outdoors, please give good contact information so that you can be contacted in case of inclement weather or some other emergency cancellation. This week will be “Stories” by Alison Farrell and “Who’s Hiding in the Woods” by Nosy Crow. There will be a scavenger hunt in the gardens using a map.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 through 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place at the library in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks, Waterworks Conservation Area, 768 Waterworks Road, Indiana. Wild Wednesdays is a family event with presentations and activities geared mainly for those kids age 6 to 12. Meet at the Waterworks Conservation Area; there is a nice pavilion, clean restrooms and a large area to play outdoors, go on a bird walk or explore Two Lick Creek and the Conservation Area. This program will include a light snack for all the kids in attendance, arts and crafts instruction with all materials provided and, each week, a visit from a special guest. Please note: Registration for “Oceans of Possibilities” is required. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty, put on comfortable shoes that you can wear for hiking and exploring, bring sunscreen, bug spray, extra water, sunglasses and any other necessities that you may need to enjoy the great outdoors with us. This week will be presenter Cindy Rogers from Tanoma Geocaching. Participants will make a realistic treasure map of their own and use it in a scavenger hunt.
• 4 to 5 p.m., An Afternoon at the Beach. Join in for a fun afternoon at the beach — a beach on the big screen. Participants will be watching a beach-themed movie and enjoying popcorn and drinks. Feel free to bring a beach blanket to sit on. This week’s movie is “Gidget.” This is the first of two Afternoons at the Beach.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Our Blue Library. Our Blue Library is a self-directed in-house summer program for kids of all ages. The library offers two different days and times participants can stop by the Children’s Department. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Ocean-themed books fill the library’s reading space. There also will be a chance to work on an easy make-and-take craft each week. Instructions and all materials will be provided.
THURSDAY
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
