The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 8 p.m., Trick-or-treat at the library. Stop in for trick-or-treat. There will be treats, tricks and even a special Halloween movie in the Children’s Department from 6 to 8 p.m. Make sure to wish Children’s Librarian Val a happy birthday.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. This club meets every first Wednesday of the month to share a cooking experience with other members. Stop in and pick up your recipe.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees meeting.
Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones.
Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that includes stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. This week’s craft will be autumn sponge painted leaves.