The Indiana Free Library has announced that its digital streaming app, Hoopla, has begun adding MasterClass to the roster of available videos.
MasterClass videos are tutorials and lectures pre-recorded by experts in various fields. Currently, the Indiana Free Library has access to five MasterClasses, with each topic providing a series of classes from experts in their respective fields.
Watch any of the 13 episodes on scientific thinking and communication from Neil deGrasse Tyson or watch up to 13 episodes of in-depth Mexican cooking with Gabriela Cámara.
Additional classes include yoga with Donna Farhi, Black history with Angela Davis and Cornel West and the art of storytelling with Neil Gaiman. MasterClass on Hoopla is available free to IFL library card holders.
To access these MasterClass sessions, log into Hoopla either from your desktop or phone app, and search “Masterclass.”
IFL welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club. “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls.
Hard copies are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. This club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Story Room of the Children’s Department. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 8-14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes.
The IFL Book Club is IFL’s longest-running book club. This club meets on the second Monday of each month. The club reads a variety of titles including current fiction, nonfiction and even some young adult fiction. Conversations are lively and fun. Books are available for checkout.
• 11 a.m. to noon, The IFL American History Book Club. “Halsey’s Typhoon: The True Story of a Fighting Admiral, an Epic Storm, and an Untold Rescue” by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin.
This club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month in the Community Room. Refreshments are provided. Each month’s reading can be found for checkout on the book club shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
The library will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving. IFL staff wishes all their patrons and everyone in the community a very happy Thanksgiving, and they are thankful for the community’s patronage and support. The ilbrary will reopen Saturday at 10 a.m. for normal business hours.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. This program is for kids ages birth through 3 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. There will be a fun craft set out for you to make and take home.