The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Registration is open at 10 a.m. for IFL’s “Springtime in Paris Tea.” This tea will be held at noon May 11 and will feature Chef Jon Nagy and the ICTC culinary arts team. This event will provide a Parisian culinary experience that you will most definitely “amour” without leaving Downtown Indiana. The cost is $20 and you can register by calling (724) 465-8841. Space is limited and will go fast, so don’t wait to register.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Conversations about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Section 4: 1868-1963; W.E.B. DuBois.
The Indiana Free Library and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County are collaborating to host community conversations about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by discussing books authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. The aim of these community conversations is to increase our understanding of the principles of DEI with a focus on social justice issues as well as enable us to build support and connections in our community. The promotion of DEI is an initiative of American Association of University Women, the American Library Association and LWV. Community organizations and individuals including middle school and high school students, college students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in the book group meetings. Book group participants may choose to read either of the two books noted below. The books are aligned and organized into the same five sections.
• “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Reynolds
• “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Kendi
Multiple copies of both books are available to borrow from public libraries and organizations throughout Indiana County. The books were purchased with grant funding from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
Please remember to register for each of the five sections individually, which can be done at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
TUESDAY
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Master Gardener Series Presents: Seed Starting.
Join Penn State Master Gardener Julie Baker to learn how to start your own vegetable and flower seedlings. With the right growing media, light and water, you can plant varieties of flowers and vegetables that you can’t get locally but are available via seed. Participants will be able to pick from numerous vegetable and flower seeds and will go home with instructions on how to successfully germinate and care for the seedlings once they grow.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon.
Each month, participants will create a unique craft, learn new skills and explore different techniques. This group meets on the second Wednesday of each month in Community Room on the second floor. This group is open to adults and teens. Registration is requested on the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreeli brary.org or by calling (724) 465-8841 so there are enough supplies for everyone to craft.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). The theme this week is Earth Day.
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
•3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. IFL would also like to start a seed library, and what a better way to do that than have a gardening club? This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow. This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 1 to 2 p.m., We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club. “An Elephant in the Garden” by Michael Morpurgo.
Come in and socialize with other homeschooled tweens. Participants discuss one book each month after they read it and work on a short craft related to the book’s theme. Books will be available for checkout one month before each meeting so that participants have time to read each one. Books are chosen from book reviews and were published in 2022, so they’re new. There is no need to register and this program is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY
• 10 to 11 a.m., Earth Day with Yellow Creek Ranger Lisa Meadows.
Join IFL in the Children’s Department Story Room and Craft Area. Let’s celebrate Earth Day together with Lisa Meadows from Yellow Creek State Park. We will be holding a Bluebird Educational and a Bluebird Nest Box Building Program. The Bluebird Educational program is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome. There will be an additional bluebird nest box building program with 10 bluebird box kits available to build after the educational portion of the program is finished. This half of the program will be open to the first 10 families to register to build a box to take home with them. There is an $11 materials fee for the nest box kit payable to the library ahead of the program. You will not be officially registered until your $11 is paid. One box per family — for example: If you have four children, all four children will work on the same box. Registration to build a box will close at noon April 15. To work on a box, children must be 8 years and older and a parent is required to stay and help with the construction of the box. If you have a portable drill with a Phillips bit, you can bring it with you to help speed along assembly of the box.
If you have any questions, please contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.