The Indiana Free Library has announced a new eight-week series beginning this week. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post-modern.

This new limited offering series is presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.

