The Indiana Free Library has announced a new eight-week series beginning this week. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post-modern.
This new limited offering series is presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
This series will run consecutive Mondays starting Jan. 23 through March 13. The times will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the second floor. NOTE: You are not required to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations of the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson (new limited-offering series).
The first conversation in the Olson Art Series is “The Nature of Art: Notes from a Failed Campaign to Define It.” A potpourri of ideas and examples along the vast horizon of art, its range of purpose, evolutions and ideologies. A general conversation will take place to provide ways of thinking on the subject.
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club. “The Train to Crystal City: FDR’s Secret Prisoner Exchange Program and America’s Only Family Internment Camp During World War II” by Jan Russell. This club meets every fourth Tuesday of the month. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the book club shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “The Secret Garden” by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Books are available for check out at the library.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. The Spring 2023 session begins. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
Registration is now open for the next session of Cruise into Kindergarten. Do you have a young one who is in the age range of 3 to 5 years (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten)? Are you looking for a fun pre-K opportunity for your child? IFL’s Cruise into Kindergarten is the perfect program to prepare your child for school. This free program is offered on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. in the Story Room and Craft Area. The first class will begin Jan. 26 and run until May 11.