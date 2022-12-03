The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
From 10 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, IFL will be having its annual gingerbread house contest. Stop into the library during business hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to vote for your favorite house in each age category. Also, if you would like to enter our contest please get your house into the Library to be put on display for voting.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills workshop with Lauri.
Don’t get caught with the same Christmas card as your neighbors this year — design your own. Join Lauri as she teaches participants how by using Canva. Canva is a free-to-use online graphic design tool. Registration is required as space is limited. Registration can be made via the “Digital Skills Workshop” link on the calendar page or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club — Jolly Holiday. This club meets every first Wednesday of the month to share a cooking experience with other members. Stop in and pick up your recipe.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holly Jolly Day featuring Mrs. Santa’s Story Time. Come in and listen as Mrs. Santa tells stories about her husband, Santa Claus. Mrs. Santa will read “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” every half-hour. Kids can also work on an easy Christmas ornament for their own tree while they’re visiting. Don’t forget to stop down in Children’s Department and round up some books for the holidays and to put a hand-painted mitten on the holiday wall.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in on the second Saturday of every month and have fun with IFL’s STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with from. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.
Beginning Monday, IFL will be asking for the help of the community throughout the month of December and will close on Dec. 31. Library staff are asking that everyone take a quick survey to help improve the services of the library to help them move forward in 2023 and beyond.
This brief survey will be available online and in the library for your participation. If you participate in the survey, you will be entered to win one of four prizes. Stop in from Monday through Dec. 31 or check www.indianafreelibrary.org and IFL’s social media for access to the survey beginning Monday. If you are on IFL’s email list, you will receive a survey directly in your inbox. IFL appreciates your participation, which will help the library evolve with your needs and desires.