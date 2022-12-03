Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.

From 10 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, IFL will be having its annual gingerbread house contest. Stop into the library during business hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday to vote for your favorite house in each age category. Also, if you would like to enter our contest please get your house into the Library to be put on display for voting.

