The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area is “Go Fish!” with Mandy Smith from the PA Fish and Game Commission.
MONDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer at Camp Half Blood. Lightning in a Bottle: As Percy gets closer to finding Zeus’s lightning bolt, the group will create a fun bolt of lightning for themselves. Participants will decorate their own shields and read and discuss “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. There will be crafts, snacks and fun. Registration is required so that there are enough supplies.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club. This is a book club suitable for children ages 8 to 14. They meet every third Monday evening of each month in the Story Room of the Children’s Department. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to non-fiction, history, and culture and even includes some popular graphic novels. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor of the library.,This month the group is reading “Sputnik’s Guide to Life on Earth,” by Frank Cotterll Boyce.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. “The Great Sea: A Human History of the Mediterranean,” by David Abulafia. The group will meet in the Fiction Room. Copies are available for check out at the library.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Terrific Tuesdays at the Community Gardens at Mack Park. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids age newborn through 5. Participants will meet at the Community Gardens Pavilion in Mack Park for some outdoor summer fun. Register early to get ready for the library’s fun summer reading programs. Since the program is outdoors, please give good contact information so that you can be contacted in case of inclement weather or some other emergency cancellation. This week’s books are “Sea Creatures from the Sky,” by Ricardo Cortes, and “Land Shark,” by Beth Ferry. Participants will make shark binoculars. Families who attend are reminded to bring a blanket, towel or a chair to sit on as the group has moved under the shade trees to accommodate the larger group.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 though 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks, Waterworks Conservation Area, 768 Waterworks Road. This week the group will learn about sharks and will make a shark cootie catcher. Wild Wednesday is a family event with presentations and activities that are fun for the whole family. This program will include a light snack for all the kids in attendance, and arts and crafts instruction with all materials provided. Please note: Registration for Oceans of Possibilities is required. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty, put on comfortable shoes that you can wear for hiking and exploring, bring sunscreen, bug spray, extra water, sunglasses and any other necessities that you may need to enjoy the great outdoors.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Afternoon at the Beach. Join the group for a fun afternoon at the beach ... a beach on the big screen ... as you watch a beach-themed movie and enjoying popcorn and drinks. Feel free to bring a beach blanket to sit on. Join for an adventure on the Black Pearl and follow the story of a captain who is in possession of a coin which carries a curse over his ship.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Our Blue Library. Our Blue Library is a self-directed in-house summer program for kids of all ages. The library offers two different days and times to stop by the children’s department: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Ocean-themed books fill the reading space and there will also be a chance to work on an easy make-and-take craft each week. Instructions and all materials will be provided.
THURSDAY
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/2022/8.
Minecraft Club is a collaborative creator class where kids entering grades 5 through 8 can learn through play.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
SATURDAY
1 to 3 p.m., Our Blue Library. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Wednesday program.
WRAP-UP PARTY
While there are still two weeks left in the “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program, summer is quickly coming to an end. The library’s Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party will be held at Yellow Creek Beach Pavilion at 11 a.m. July 28.
Anyone who took part in any summer reading event (Summer at Camp Half-Blood, Terrific Tuesdays, Wild Wednesdays or the Great Reading Adventure) is welcome to register for the wrap-up party. Registration is required for the event.
Please register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/event-calendar.html. Click on the Summer Reading Wrap-Up Party on July 28 to find the registration link. From around 11:15 a.m. to noon (or so) Lisa Meadows, environmental educator at Yellow Creek State Park, will have a presentation on beach and stream critters and at 1 p.m. there will be a final Summer Reading craft. Bring a bathing suit and a towel as you will be able to swim in the roped-off area at Yellow Creek State Park. Also, please bring your favorite craft from any Summer Reading event to the wrap-up party so the library can show off your creations.