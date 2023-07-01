The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies.
This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop: Tech-Savvy Tips and Tricks. This class will teach tips and tricks to use your devices as efficiently as possible. From keyboard shortcuts to organizing your files, this class will have something for everyone. Sign-up is required. Register by visiting the event calendar page on IFL’s website or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
The Indiana Free Library will be closed in observance of the Fourth of July and will reopen at 10 a.m. Wednesday for normal business hours. IFL is open 24/7 at www.indianafreelibrary.org to take full advantage of its digital offerings.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Wonder Wednesday.
Join IFL for its 2023 Summer Reading program “All Together Now!” The new “Wonder Wednesdays” will be for kids age 6 to 11 years old and take place on the second floor in the Community Room. The program will last a little over an hour. This week, participants will be experimenting with sound as they attempt to have a mason jar xylophone jam session. Afterwards, participants will make and take home their own Native American rattles.
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. Taster’s Club goes international. This club still meets at its regular time, the first Wednesday of every month, but this upcoming year will feature a new international cuisine each month, sometimes even with demos. July’s book is “Chinese-ish” by Rosheen Kaul & Joanna Hu. Come to the library to select your recipe, and we’ll make a copy for you.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
• 6 to 7:30 p.m., Young Adult Movies with a Menu.
Come to the library every Wednesday evening for a Movie with a Menu. This program is open to all young adults who will be given the opportunity to eat dinner provided. If particular foods are mentioned in the movie, that is what participants may be eating for dinner that night; for example: Movie with a Menu will be watching segments of the movies and having discussions about what we just watched, what we have learned and eating new foods and some we know and love. Each week will be a new film and dinner will be sponsored by or from a different local restaurant. This program is free but it is limited to 10 young adults, and registration is required one week prior to the event at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie title is listed online and food will be provided from Spaghetti Benders. This is a free program.
• 6:30 p.m., Kids Movie Night at the Library. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Children’s Department with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. Blankets are optional. No registration is necessary. To view the movie title, visit www.indianafreelibrary.org.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees Meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Reading: Think Fun Thursday.
Kids age 8 to 11 are invited to join this fun and interactive group. It will explore different types of technology including coding, paper circuits and more. Registration is required. This week, participants are going to make animated drawings. Did you ever want to see your drawing come to life? This week, participants will draw a simple figure then upload it to the computer and animate it.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in on the second Saturday of every month and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.
