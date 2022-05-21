The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
Summer reading: Oceans of Possibilities registration begins today. Head on over and register for the events that you want to attend: Percy Jackson Book Club, Terrific Tuesdays, Wild Wednesdays and the Great Reading Adventure. Pick one or more and register easily. Please note: You will have to be registered for one or more summer reading programs in order to register to attend the Mack Park Kick-Off Pool Party on June 13 and the Yellow Creek Wrap-Up Party on July 28. Registration for these two events are separate so that library officials have a good number on how many participants will be attending as food and refreshments will be served at these two events.
TUESDAY
11 a.m. to noon, IFL American History Book Club. “Forgotten Ellis Island: The Extraordinary Story of America’s Immigrant Hospital” by Lorie Conway.
The club will meet on the second floor in the fiction room.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “Brideshead Revisited” by Evelyn Waugh.
The club will meet on the second floor in the fiction room. Books are available for checkout at the library.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Books and Beer fundraiser at Voodoo Brewing.
The New Century Club is holding its annual Books and Beer Library Fundraiser at Voodoo Brewery on Philadelphia Street in downtown Indiana. Admission is $10 per person and ticket includes appetizers and great conversations with other book lovers; there is a cash bar. Reservations can be made at newcentury club15701@gmail.com. Proceeds benefit the Indiana Free Library.
Library officials would like to thank everyone who participated in the library’s winter and spring programs. Book Babies, Cruise into Kindergarten, Storytime at the Hen House, Crafthouse and Checkers will resume in the fall following the Summer Reading Program.