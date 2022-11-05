Children’s Book Week is Nov. 7-13. Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is not only a celebration of books but of connection. This beloved program continues to grow and adapt each year with new resources and celebration ideas.
The Indiana Free Library has celebrated this special week in many ways. This year the library will be hosting a “How do you book?” challenge. Stop in the library to find out more. Children’s Book Week is just one way the library strives to meet the PA Forward literacies. PA Forward is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy — basic, information, civic and social, health and financial — essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens.
The Indiana Free Library is a Gold Level PA Forward Star Library.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop: Introducing Hoopla.
Hoopla is a web and mobile library media streaming platform for audiobooks, comics, e-books, movies, music and TV. This class will go over the basics of searching and borrowing items from Hoopla. To sign up, complete the registration form on IFL’s upcoming events page by clicking the “Digital Skills Workshop” entry or by calling the library at (724) 465-8841.
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “Saving Simon: How a Rescue Donkey Taught Me the Meaning of Compassion” by Jon Katz.
The True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Community Room. Participants read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Crafternoon.
November is the month perfect to remember all of the things you are grateful for. To honor that theme this month, participants will be making their own Grateful Jars. This fun idea will help you and your family think about and share all of the best things in your life. Registration is required for this program to ensure there are enough supplies for everyone. Please register online by using the “upcoming events” page at www.indianafreelibrary.org, click on the “Crafternoon” entry, or call the library to reserve your spot at (724) 465-8841.
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to age 3.
• 12:30 to 2 p.m., Lit into Jazz.
IFL will be hosting a very special duo on the second floor in the Tech Room. Stop in to enjoy a free event with jazz music and excerpts from the memoir “Finding Home: A Sentimental Journey” by author and flutist Gemma Stemley and accompaniment by saxophonist Calvin Stemley. Ms. Stemley is a finalist in the NIEA National Indie Excellence Book Awards. This event is open to the public.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. Stop in to make a fun craft.
• 2 to 4 p.m., Making Art in a Maker Space.
Join IUP art education students for this interactive afternoon where participants explore art and making. Participants will be introduced to a variety of art media and technologies. Several stations will be set up with hands-on activities and demonstrations that will explore ways to make art with digital technologies. All participants will be able to make projects that they can take home. The workshop is free and is open to young learners ages 5-12. It is organized and sponsored by the Digital Visual Study Space at IUP under the direction of Dr. Robert Sweeny, professor of art education. Participants will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
The library will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14, in observance of Veterans Day, and will resume normal business hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.