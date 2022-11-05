Indiana Free Library

Children’s Book Week is Nov. 7-13. Established in 1919, Children’s Book Week is not only a celebration of books but of connection. This beloved program continues to grow and adapt each year with new resources and celebration ideas.

The Indiana Free Library has celebrated this special week in many ways. This year the library will be hosting a “How do you book?” challenge. Stop in the library to find out more. Children’s Book Week is just one way the library strives to meet the PA Forward literacies. PA Forward is built upon the belief that libraries are uniquely positioned to help citizens improve their command of five types of literacy — basic, information, civic and social, health and financial — essential to greater success in all vital roles of life: as students, as parents, as employees, as consumers, as citizens.

