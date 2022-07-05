The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning today. The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area is “Mother Earth’s Wonderous Coral Reefs.”
TODAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Terrific Tuesdays at the Community Gardens at Mack Park. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids age newborn through 5. Participants will meet at the Community Gardens Pavilion in Mack Park for some outdoor summer fun. Register early to get ready for the library’s fun summer reading programs. Since the program is outdoors, please give good contact information so that you can be contacted in case of inclement weather or some other emergency cancellation. This week’s books are “Good Night Coral Reef” by Adam Gamble and “Over in the Ocean in a Coral Reef” by Marianne Berkes. Participants will make blow painted coral reefs.
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “Into the Abyss” by Carol Shaben. True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Fiction Room. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 though 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks, Waterworks Conservation Area, 768 Waterworks Road. This week the subject is all about Coral Reefs. Participants will make a coral reef stress ball. This program will include a light snack for all the kids in attendance, and arts and crafts instruction with all materials provided. Please note: Registration for Oceans of Possibilities is required.
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. This club meets every first Wednesday of the month in the second-floor Community Room to share a cooking experience with other members. This month club members will be cooking from “The Farmette Cookbook: Recipes and Adventures from My Life on an Irish Farm,” by Imen McDonnell.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Our Blue Library. Our Blue Library is a self-directed in-house summer program for kids of all ages. The library offers two different days and times to stop by the children’s department: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” There will also be a chance to work on an easy make-and-take craft each week. Instructions and all materials will be provided.
THURSDAY
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
SATURDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Crick Critter Hunt II. Back by popular demand. Crick Critter Hunt II will be held with members from Evergreen Conservancy. Join us at the pavilion at Tanoma AMD site, 3900 Rayne Church Road, Tanoma. Registration is required as there will be a unique craft for participants. Remember to wear old clothes, rubber boots or some type of footwear that you can get into the creek with. All ages are welcome.
• 1 to 3 p.m., Our Blue Library. The Saturday program is a repeat of the Wednesday program.