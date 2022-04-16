The New Century Club is still collecting books for a used book sale to be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at the John Grauer Social Hall at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 285 Twolick Drive, with a bag sale on Sunday, April 24, from noon to 3 p.m. Please stop by the library to drop off your books during business hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All proceeds from the book sale will benefit the Indiana Free Library.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is Earth Week.
MONDAY
10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
6 to 8 p.m., Community Writing Center tutoring. The IUP Jones White Writing Center tutors offer all community members free one-on-one tutoring support for any piece of writing (including idea generation, creative writing, job search materials and much more) in a friendly setting. This is a walk-in service and tutoring sessions can last anywhere from 10 to 45 minutes. All members of the Indiana community are welcome. This will be the last opportunity for Writing Center tutoring this session. Refreshments will be provided.
6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club. “The Mayflower” by Kate Messner.
The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 8-14. The club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Mardelle Fish Story Room of the Children’s Department. Hard copies of each title are available at the library for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor of the library.
7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. Join the library’s newest book club as it reads around the world. This month the group will be reading “The Gates of Europe: A History of Ukraine” by Serhii Plokhy.
Books are available for checkout in the library. For more information, please contact Elin at elintheli brarian@gmail.com.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for kids aged 2-6 in the Mardelle Fish Story Room and Craft Area of the library.
4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave — Teens. There are still spots available for the library’s Teen Program. You can register at www.indianafreeli brary.org.
WEDNESDAY
4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave — Kids.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. We are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 3 p.m., Earth Day celebration. Wear your outdoor clothes and come join your friends at the library for a celebration of our Earth in this program for kids aged newborn through 17. Participants will learn how to pot flower seeds to take home with them to grow, and decorate their pots with a colorful flower they made during Earth Day craft time. A special guest will be present to explain how to take care of our Earth by keeping it clean, conserving valuable resources, and looking out for our animal friends.
There is no registration for this program and it is open and free to the public. All materials for the flower planting and craft will be provided.