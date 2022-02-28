The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week:
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “What Stands in a Storm: A True Story of Love and Resilience in the Worst Superstorm in History” by Kim Cross. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on the second floor of the library in the Community Room.
For more information, email Val at iflkdisfun@gmail.com. Hard copies of all titles can be checked out using our GrabNGo service.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for kids ages 2 to 6 that takes place on Tuesday in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards, work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten (registration required)
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. This month we are sharing dishes and ideas from “Lidia’s Celebrate Like An Italian” by Lidia Matticchio Bastianich.
Like to cook and share recipes? Want to try something new once in a while? Well, the IFL Taster’s Club is for you! The club will meet every first Wednesday of the month at noon to share a cooking experience with other members.
A cookbook will be chosen from the library collection and members will have the chance to pick a recipe from the book, make the dish at home and bring it into the library to share with the others on the first Wednesday of each month. Participants can also share tips for making the dish, any substitutions and their critique of the recipe.
The club meets in the second-floor Community Room.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Indiana Free Library Board of Trustees meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting.
Find the agenda here at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Library officials are pleased to be able to offer this new digital service. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters, and other special guests in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
Episodes will be posted directly to the IFL Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for kids 6-12. Participants will learn about the many types of art and crafts while working on some projects. Participants will also learn a little about the great artists that lived and are still with us.
Most of the materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store. As always, the program is free and open to the public.