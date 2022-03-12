The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week.
The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is: St Patrick’s Day.
Monday
• 10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Elizabeth and Hazel,” by David Margolick.
When Elizabeth Eckford braved the gauntlet of White hecklers leading to the newly desegregated Central High School in Little Rock, Ark., in 1957, photographers captured her image and that of the angry young White woman behind her. Elizabeth, the stoic, and Hazel Bryan, the tormentor, were frozen as icons. Elizabeth was part of the Little Rock Nine, the Black teens who became the targets of race hatred as well as national and international inspirations.
Margolick draws on interviews and press reports of the time to present a very nuanced analysis of how Elizabeth and Hazel were affected by the scene that made them famous.
Books are available to check out at the library.
The IFL Book Club meets on the second floor of the library in the Community Room.
• 7 to 8 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for children ages 6-12.
Learn about the many types of art and crafts while we work on some projects of our own!
Most materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store.As always, the program is free and open to the public.
Thursday
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick, Snoozer, and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and fire officials and other special guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes.
Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
Saturday
• 2 to 3 p.m., Kilrohnan Celtic Music Concert. Carl Rahkonen and Dan Murphy will play traditional Irish music in the Community Room of the library in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day.
This event is sold out. Check the library’s calendar at www.indianafreelibrary.org or the events page on Facebook for the most updated list of events for patrons of all ages.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for children ages 6-12.
Learn about the many types of art and crafts while we work on some projects of our own!
Most materials can be found at home or at low cost at the dollar store.
As always, the program is free and open to the public.