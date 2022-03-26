In our efforts to provide more in-person opportunities to library patrons, library officials are excited to announce that their monthly program, “Crafternoon,” will be returning to the building.
The first in-person “Crafternoon” will be held at 2 p.m. April 13 and will be held on the second floor in the Community Room.
Registration is required via the website at www.indianafreelibrary.org on the Calendar Page. Find the first date, April 13, on the calendar, click on “Crafternoon” and register there. “Crafternoon” will be held on the second Wednesday of each month. This month’s project is a fairy lantern that you will be able to take with you at the end of the program.
Spring dates have been announced for the library’s popular program “Code Brave.” “Code Brave” is a free coding program, open to third- to eighth-graders, and is offered by the Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
The spring program will begin on April 12. Students in grades six through eight will meet from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
The meetings will be on April 12, 19, 26 and May 3. Students in grades three through five will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays. The meetings will be on April 13, 20, 27 and May 4.
Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register.
This program will take place at the library in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes you to our lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is scribbling and drawing.
MONDAY
10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies.
This program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 in the Story Room and Craft Area of the library at 1 p.m.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors in highly produced 30-minute episodes.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Join us twice each week in the craft area of the Children’s Department for easy and fun arts and craft projects for children ages 6-12.
The program is free and open to the public. Registration for this event is required via our website www.indianafreelibrary.org as space is limited.