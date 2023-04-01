Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

The Indiana Free Library would like to invite the public to join the discussion presented by Fair Districts Indiana County of the book “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy” by David Daley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.

“Unrigged” is an uplifting story of how grassroots political movements around the U.S. are forcing significant changes in how the government operates. There are chapters on fighting for access to Medicaid in Idaho, redistricting reform in Michigan that began with a Facebook post that went viral, the restoration of voting rights for felons in Florida who successfully served their prison sentences and a campaign for ranked choice voting in Maine.