The Indiana Free Library would like to invite the public to join the discussion presented by Fair Districts Indiana County of the book “Unrigged: How Americans Are Battling Back to Save Democracy” by David Daley at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
“Unrigged” is an uplifting story of how grassroots political movements around the U.S. are forcing significant changes in how the government operates. There are chapters on fighting for access to Medicaid in Idaho, redistricting reform in Michigan that began with a Facebook post that went viral, the restoration of voting rights for felons in Florida who successfully served their prison sentences and a campaign for ranked choice voting in Maine.
The library will have a copy of the book available to read before the discussion and there are many low-cost books available on eBay and other sites. Join Fair Districts (even if you don’t have time to read the book) to be inspired by actions used by ordinary citizens to enact change in their state and local governments.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Digital Skills Workshop: Learning Express.
Need to brush up on a skill? Study for an exam? Learning Express has all of the resources you need with comprehensive academic and career-related resources. Building basic skills, conducting a successful job search and preparing for high-stakes exams such as high school equivalency college admissions, and career licensing just got easier. Registration is required due to seating capacity. Register on www.indianafreelibrary.org on the Upcoming Events page or by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
• 7 to 8 p.m., – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Community Discussion: Section 2.
The Indiana Free Library and the League of Women Voters of Indiana County are collaborating to host community conversations about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion by discussing books authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds. The aim of these community conversations is to increase our understanding of the principles of DEI with a focus on social justice issues as well as enable us to build support and connections in our community. The promotion of DEI is an initiative of American Association of University Women, the American Library Association and LWV. Community organizations and individuals including middle school and high school students, college students, parents and community members are welcome to participate in the book group meetings. Book group participants may choose to read either of the two books noted below. The books are aligned and organized into the same five sections.
• “Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You” by Reynolds
• “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America” by Kendi
Multiple copies of both books are available to borrow from public libraries and organizations throughout Indiana County. The books were purchased with grant funding from the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania.
Section 2: 1743-1826; Thomas Jefferson
Please remember that you will need to register for each of the five sessions individually and can be made online on the Upcoming Events page.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “After: A Doctor Explores What Near-Death Experiences Reveal about Life and Beyond” by Bruce Greyson, MD.
The True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Community Room. Participants read and discuss many different subjects and issues from lots of countries around the world. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., Taster’s Club.
Taster’s Club goes international. This club still meets at its regular time, the first Wednesday of every month, but this upcoming year will feature a new international cuisine each month, sometimes even with demos. April’s book is “The Official Guinness Cookbook” by Caroline Hennessy. Come to the library to select your recipe, and we’ll make a copy for you.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program). This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
• 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Kids Grow: Gardening Club, Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6-11. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests. IFL would also like to start a seed library, and what a better way to do that than have a gardening club? This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow. This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
THURSDAY
The Indiana Free Library will be closed in observance of Good Friday, and will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Play Day. Come in on the second Saturday of every month and have fun with STEM games. There will be SNAP Circuits, Bee Bots, Code & Go Mouse and several other STEM games to experiment with. Bring mom, dad or whoever wants to play and code robots, build a tower, learn about electric circuits and more. This program is self-directed, but instructions for all activities will be with each game.