The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night. New for 2023.
Do you like those old corny sci-fi thrillers? Bring your sarcastic humor to share and critique some of the original black-and-white versions of those scary movies we watched as kids. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Find the title of the movie at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The movie will be shown in the AV Room on the second floor.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me and a Cup of Tea. Moms and dads of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department. Other caregivers with children may also attend. This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Winter Birding in Pennsylvania.
Learn which birds stick around Pennsylvania for the winter, how to identify them and how to attract them. This presentation will expand on birds that visit bird feeders over the winter and what they like to see in your yard. There will also be a discussion on birds that winter in Pennsylvania that don’t visit feeders, like the conspicuous snowy owl, and where to find them. Court Harding is a member of the local Todd Bird Club and graduate student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the biology program. She has been birding since 2016.
Harding grew up in Florida and is more accustomed to watching warblers in the winter rather than the summer, but she has adapted well to the Pennsylvania seasons. Harding’s own backyard feeder is the talk of the house finch community. Her own research centers around a species of iguana found in Honduras, but she enjoys looking for and photographing birds anywhere she travels. Harding photographed more than 300 species of birds in 2022 and hopes for just as many in 2023.
WEDNESDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Participants will create all-natural edible ornaments for the wildlife outside their house, including birdseed ornaments, garland and dried fruits. Registration is required to make sure there are enough supplies for everyone. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org on the Upcoming Events page and click on Crafternoon for registration link in the upper right corner.
SATURDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
Indiana Free Library is looking forward to 2023 with excitement and anticipation to provide new programs and opportunities for the community. Back by popular demand will be a genealogy club called We Seek Dead People. Book this program on the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. to learn new tips, tricks and resources to help with family history research.
Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month.
Also, IFL is hosting “Conversations on the Visual Arts: A series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to Post Modern.” Presenter Chuck Olson is an artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years. This series will meet on consecutive Mondays starting Jan. 23 through March 13 from 7 to 8 p.m. on the 2nd Floor in the Community Room. NOTE: You are not “required” to attend these discussions in sequence. Please feel free to come and go as you desire.
IFL’s new session of Cruise into Kindergarten will begin on Jan. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Registration will be opening soon for these limited spots. The library’s digital skills workshops will be returning in 2023 with new topics for patrons to explore. Minecraft Club and Code Brave will be returning this year after a brief hiatus. These programs were popular with the younger patrons. Spots will fill quickly for these programs.
This year, IFL invites its patrons to take part in its reading challenge and be rewarded for reading. Starting in January, patrons who participate will select a reading goal of 12 or 24 books, so one or two books a month, selected from different predetermined prompts to win. There will also be two bonus prompts patrons can enter for an additional prize. At the end of the year, a winner will be selected from completed entries.
Patrons must include the name and author of the book that fits their chosen prompts. Look for information on the library’s social media and website with links to books on its catalog that fit each category and check with the circulation desk for an entry form/checklist. Find all this and more in 2023 in the heart of downtown Indiana at your local library.