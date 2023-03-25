The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., We Seek Dead People — A Genealogy Club.
Are you into virtual grave-digging via Find a Grave? Have you stayed up way past your bedtime, promising yourself just one more record to find yourself still awake hours later? This just may be the club for you. Book this club on the fourth Monday of each month to learn new tips, tricks, and resources to help with family history research. Each month will feature a new area of interest decided on by the club, sometimes focusing on a specific tool or database, DNA testing and analysis of the results, plus how to use them to their full advantage, and each session will allow for time for research help and assistance. Laptops are available, but you may also bring your own device. Registration will be required for seating purposes each month. Please register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
TUESDAY
• 11 a.m. to noon, American History Book Club. “On Desperate Ground: The Epic Story of Chosin Reservoir — The Greatest Battle of the Korean War” by Hampton Si.
The IFL American History Book Club meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month to discuss their latest reading in American history. Hard copies of the title for checkout can be found on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Master Gardener’s Series Presents: Hill Gardening.
Hügelkultur, or hill gardening; if you are interested in a sustainable, low-cost method of gardening and have poor soil and drainage, the centuries-old technique of Hügelkultur might be your answer. Join Penn State Master Gardener Julie Baker as she instructs participants on the technique of using logs and plant debris to develop a super-fertile, low-maintenance raised bed for their vegetable and flower gardening.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave: Introduction to Scratch
This class is for beginner coders with little to no coding experience. Participants will explore the basics of coding, critical thinking and creativity. Join IFL for this exciting coding workshop that offers innovative whole-group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. This workshop is intended for kids age 8-10. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org for registration or call the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
WEDNESDAY
2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.