The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book ‘N Tween Book Club. “No Better Friend: Young Reader’s Edition: A Man, a Dog, and Their Incredible True Story of Friendship and Survival in World War II” by Robert Weintraub.
Hard copies are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. This club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Story Room of the Children’s Department. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 8-14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels. Participants will make homemade dog biscuits as their craft.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. “Summer of Blood: England’s First Revolution by Dan Jones” from the New York Times bestselling author of “Crusaders” and a top authority on the historical events that inspired “Game of Thrones,” a vivid, blood-soaked account of one of the most famous rebellions in history — the first mass uprising by the people of England against their feudal masters. Books are available for checkout. This club meets on the second floor in the reading area.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
This is the last day you can register your child(ren) for this fall’s Cruise into Kindergarten program. After this date, you will have to wait until January to register and participate in the next program. The program is almost full.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org for movie titles; they are chosen up to a month in advance.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “An American Tragedy” by Theodore Dreiser. Books are available for checkout. This club meets in the reading area.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. Storytime for the Wee Ones is for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. The craft will be 3-D autumn trees.