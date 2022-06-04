Code Brave is back for the Indiana Free Library’s summer session. Code Brave is a beginner course that teaches coding, critical thinking and creativity.
This summer, coding camp will meet each Tuesday from June 7 to July 26. Students in grades 3 through 5 will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and students in grades 6 through 8 will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Classes fill up fast, so make sure visit www.indi anafreelibrary.org to register to reserve a spot today.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
TUESDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place at in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, IFL True Story Book Club. “The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate — Discoveries from A Secret World (The Mysteries of Nature, 1)” by Peter Wohlleben. True Story Book Club meets on the first Tuesday of each month in the Fiction Room. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 though 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Crafternoon. Crafternoon is back in the library. This group meets on the second floor in the Community Room. This week’s project is a unique and beautiful necklace that spells your name in Morse Code using beads and rolled up book pages. Registration is required.
• 4 to 5 p.m., C3 Coding Club. Join the library’s newest Coding Club to exercise computational thinking skills while creating fun projects. Code Club will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month starting June 8. Open for students going into grades 5 through 8. Registration is required and will remain open until the time of the meeting or until all 10 spots are filled. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Saturday, June 11, is the last day to register for the Summer Reading Kick-off event at Mack Park Pavilion on June 13 to participate in the after-program free swim at Mack Park Pool. Sign up and join by 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11.