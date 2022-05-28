Library officials would like to remind patrons that Saturday, June 11, will be the last day parents can register their kids for the free swim at Mack Park on Monday, June 13, as part of the library’s Summer Reading Kick-Off.
Make plans to join the fun on June 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to learn about all of the things happening at the library this summer, play Ocean Trivia and other games for prizes, have lunch and then swim in the pool at 12:30 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to this free event; however, registration is required.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
The Library is closed in observance of Memorial Day. The library will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Tasters Club. This club meets every first Wednesday of the month in the second-floor Community Room to share a cooking experience with other members.
• 7 to 8 p.m., IFL Board of Trustees meeting. Join library officials for their monthly Board of Trustees meeting on the second floor in the Community Room. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting.
Find the agenda at https://indianafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
Code Brave is back this summer. Open the door to the future. Code Brave is the library’s extremely popular beginner coding course that will teach coding, critical thinking and creativity.
This summer coding camp will meet each Tuesday from June 7 to July 26. Students in grades 3 through 5 will meet from 10:30 a.m. to noon, and students in grades 6 through 8 will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Registration is required via www.indianafreelibrary.org, and fills up fast.
Have you taken Code Brave and you’re looking for more coding? Join the library’s C3 Coding Club. You and your friends can exercise computational thinking skills while creating fun projects. Code Club will meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. starting June 8.
C3 Coding Club is open for students going into grades 5 through 8. This is a brand new club organizers are excited to provide for teens who are interested in a more advanced coding experience.
Is your teen obsessed with the Percy Jackson series? Come to the library on Mondays at 2 p.m. this summer to read and discuss “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. There will be crafts, snacks and lots of fun. This is the library’s Teen Summer Reading program, and registration is required so there are enough supplies for everyone who attends.
Finally, it is time to sign up for The Great Reading Adventure 2022. Read the required minutes for the age group you belong to: pre-readers (ages birth to 5) — read 200 minutes; kids (ages 6 to 11) — read 500 minutes; teens — read 1,000 minutes; adults — for every book you add, you earn a chance in the library’s end-of-summer raffle.
Reading must be completed and logged between June 1 and July 31 to be eligible to earn a library prize pack. The log and registration can be found at https://in dianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/sum mer-reading.html. Read books and earn prizes.