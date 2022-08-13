Cruise into Kindergarten registration is open and will remain open until Sept. 21 or until the class is full. The first class will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.
Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). For additional information, contact Val at iflkidsfun@gmail.com
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. “The Making of Modern Japan” by Herbert P. Bix. Copies are available for checkout. This club meets on the second floor in the Fiction room.
6:30 to 8 p.m., Kids Movie Night, a new program for the fall. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/mine craft-club.html/calendar/ 2022/8.
Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones, new this fall.
Indiana Free Library is excited to announce a new Storytime for the Wee Ones for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House, back for the fall.
Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.