The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday:
MONDAY
The Indiana Free Library will be closed in observance of Memorial Day and will reopen for normal business hours at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Feel free to take advantage of IFL’s digital offerings, all free with your library card and available at www.indianafreelibrary.org.
WEDNESDAY
3:30 to 4:30 p.m., KIDS Grow: Gardening Club. Indiana Community Gardens & Gazebo (Mack Park).
Kids Grow! is a kids gardening club for children age 6 and older. The club is now open to teens. Younger siblings can join in also, but adults must accompany all children to the gardens and remain while the kids tend the gardens and their plants. The main goal of this program will be to teach children about nature, how to follow instructions, how to grow their own food, how to prepare and eat their own produce and the responsibilities that go with most things in life. It also should be a good time for kids in the community to make friends and socialize with other kids with the same interests.
Participants also will collect seeds for the IFL seed library. This garden will be totally organic. There will be no pesticides or fertilizer. Participants will learn how to care for their plants, how to harvest produce and even how to prepare easy meals with what they grow.
This program is free and open to the public, but please register on the website so that Val, the children’s librarian, can contact you to cancel or move the program to the library in case of inclement weather.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House.
Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
Registration remains open for IFL’s summer reading programs and kickoff party. Please register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/summer-reading.html.
