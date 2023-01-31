The Indiana Free Library welcomes you to our lineup of free programs for this week.
TODAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House. This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., Taster’s Club Goes International. This club still meets at its regular time, the first Wednesday of every month, but this upcoming year will feature a new international cuisine each month, sometimes even with demos. This month’s cookbook is “The World in a Skillet” by Christopher Kimball. Come to the library to select your recipe, and a copy will be made for you.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
THURSDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.
IFL has a new Digital Help Desk. Do you have technology-related questions? Are you curious how to navigate some of the services offered by the library? IFL now has available appointments for Digital Assist Tech help. IFL’s digital services navigation librarian is here to help you find solutions for all of your tricky tech needs.
For help with any tech or digital service-related queries, email Lauri Fletcher at lauri.fletcher@indianafreelibrary.org or call the library at (724) 465-8841 to book a 30-minute appointment (in person or over the phone). You can also visit www.indianafreelibrary.org and fill out a request for help under the online services tab.