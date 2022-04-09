Do you have a sixth- through eighth-grader who has an interest in computer coding?
Indiana Free Library’s Code Brave-Kids program is full; however, there are still spots available for Code Brave-Teens.
Code Brave is a free coding program open to third- to eighth-graders and offered by Indiana Free Library in collaboration with the American Association of University Women.
The spring program will begin Tuesday. Students in sixth through eighth grades will meet Tuesdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. The meetings will be on Tuesday and April 19, 26 and May 3. Registration is required, and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register.
This program will take place at the library in the community room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a Code Brave mousepad.
The library offers a lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is Young Writers Week.
Monday
• 10–11 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Story Room in the Children’s Department.
• 7 – 8 p.m., IFL Book Club, “Bold Spirit,” by Linda Lawrence Hunt. The IFL Book Club meets on the second floor in the Community Room. Books are available at the library. For more information contact Lauri at iflteens@gmail.com.
Tuesday
• 1–2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime at the Hen House is a library program for children ages 2 to 6 that takes place in the Story Room and Craft Area.
Sometimes, the fluffy, feathered girls will join in virtually for a fun story and craft. We’ll read a short story together, perhaps a new one, and then afterwards work on an easy but fun craft with all materials provided.
• 3:30-4:30 p.m., Code Brave–Teens. There are still spots available for the teen program.
Register at https://ind ianafreelibrary.org/news-events/event-calendar.html/event-form/registra tion-form/74671/tickets.
Wednesday
• 2–3 p.m., Crafternoon. Crafternoons are back in person!
Participants will go through the steps to make a beautiful craft while learning new skills and techniques. This month participants will make a fairy lantern. Registration is required via the website www.indianafreelibrary.org, and spaces are limited.
• 4–5 p.m., Code Brave-Kids. Code Brave-Kids is full for the spring session.
Thursday
• 3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 3 p.m.
EASTER HOLIDAY
The library will be closed in observance of Good Friday. Visit the website www.indianafreelibrary.org for digital offerings such as cloudLibrary and Hoopla. The library will reopen on Monday, April 18, at 10 a.m.
BOOK SALE
The library, in partnership with New Century Club, is currently collecting books for a used book sale to be held at the John Grauer Social Hall at the UU church, 285 Twolick Drive, on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a bag sale on April 24 from noon to 3 p.m. Please stop by the library to drop off books during business hours: Monday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Wednesday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m; Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.