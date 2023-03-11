Indiana Free Library is excited to announce its annual Irish Music Concert again this coming week. Join IFL at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor to hear traditional Irish music performed by Carl Rakhonen, Terry Sabo and Dan Murphy. Whether you’re Irish or Irish for the month, all are welcome.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sci-Fi Flick Night.
Like those old corny sci-fi thrillers? Bring your sarcastic humor to share and critique some of the original black and white versions of those scary movies we watched as kids. There will be popcorn and refreshments just like the old theaters. This program is free and open to the public, but the event is open to adults only (18 and older) as some of the movie scenes may be a little too scary for the little ones. Participants will meet on the second floor. The movie title is available on the IFL website.
• 7 to 8 p.m., “Conversations on the Visual Arts” with Chuck Olson. “ART and the EVOLVING LANDSCAPE”: Humankind’s relationship with the nature around it speaks to our ignorance and our empathy. How we have designed a garden, painted a tree or considered the sky have all been addressed in considering issues of control, nuclear energy, climate change, industrialization, as well as spirituality. “Conversations on the Visual Arts” is a series of lectures/discussions on the various directions within the visual arts presented thematically to include examples from prehistoric to post modern. Presented by Mr. Chuck Olson, artist and former professor of the visual arts at Saint Francis University for more than 40 years.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mommy, Me & a Cup of Tea. Moms, dads and caregivers of little ones are invited to IFL for tea and crumpets in the Children’s Department on the second Tuesday of each month.
This hour-long program is for parents of children aged birth through 15 months who would like to gather together, socialize for a short time with other adults and share their experiences with their wee ones. Bring the little ones to the library once a month to play, listen to short stories and sing songs while you enjoy meeting other parents of the community. The program is free and open to the public. No registration is required for this program.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave: Introduction to Scratch.
This class is for beginner coders with little to no coding experience. Participants will explore the basics of coding, critical thinking and creativity. Join IFL for this exciting coding workshop that offers innovative whole-group activities that build teamwork and communication, and tutorials in which students learn and practice computer coding. This workshop is intended for kids age 8-10. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit the Upcoming Events page at www.indianafreelibrary.org for registration or call the front desk at (724) 465-8841.
WEDNESDAY
• Noon to 1 p.m., A Taste of History: Celtic Cookery.
Participants will explore some lesser-known Celtic regions, like Brittany and Cornwall, not just Ireland. But first, we’ll look at what does Celtic mean? What’s the history behind the people and their cultures? How many distinct Celtic cultures are there, and what foods are we perhaps more familiar with than we knew? This program explores history through food. Come learn and taste your way through moments in history and the foods that have shaped the way we eat, complete with samples of historical foods. While there is no cost, registration will be required and limited for space purposes. Register by calling the front desk at (724) 465-8841. Participants will meet in the Community Room.
• 2 to 3 p.m., Discovery of Learning (homeschool program).
This is a children’s program for homeschoolers aged 6-11. Participants will read and talk about different subjects (science, technology, languages, the arts, cultures, nature, history, literature, etc.), learn how to research these subjects using library and internet resources, learn digital skills and about various devices, assist with paper writing and citations, offer a monthly reading challenge to children, and provide instruction and materials for a thought-provoking experiment, craft or art project to go with each week’s theme. Children will have use of STEM Kits, library materials, internet computers, Chromebooks and library resources. They will be instructed how to use all of these to help with their homework and other projects.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Irish Music Concert.
Join IFL in the Community Room for its extremely popular annual Irish Music Concert with Carl Rakhonen, Terry Sabo and Dan Murphy. Celebrate the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with traditional Irish music and storytelling. This event is free and open to the public; all are welcome.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is required for this fun interactive preschool age program. There will be 16 Thursday morning programs that include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write, and play your way to learning.” Participants will read a story related to the day’s theme, make a craft and exercise a little with cosmic yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day in “class.” If you have not registered yet, please do so today.
• 1 to 2 p.m., We Be Book ’N Tween Book Club. “Kingston and the Magician’s Lost and Found” by Rucker Moses.
Come in and socialize with other homeschooled tweens. Participants discuss one book each month after they read it and work on a short craft related to the book’s theme. Books will be available for checkout one month before each meeting so that participants have time to read each one. Books are chosen from book reviews and were published in 2022, so they’re new. There is no need to register and this program is free and open to the public.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wee Ones Story Time. This program is for kids ages birth through 2 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children’s Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids aged 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.