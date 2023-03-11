Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library is excited to announce its annual Irish Music Concert again this coming week. Join IFL at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the second floor to hear traditional Irish music performed by Carl Rakhonen, Terry Sabo and Dan Murphy. Whether you’re Irish or Irish for the month, all are welcome.

The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.

