The Indiana Free Library has announced the addition of a digital services navigation librarian to help individuals find solutions for all of their tech needs. Call or email to book an in-person or phone session for help with any tech or digital service-related queries.
The Digital Assist Program offers tech know-how such as hardware help and device setup; software solutions for Microsoft Office, Zoom, social media and more; account setup; email access; and downloads. The library can help guide your digital service needs such as digital service demos for test prep, e-books and more; research for career and education info; and help drafting, designing, saving and printing résumés.
With the library’s Digital Assist Program, you can drop by, call in or use the reservation form on the library’s website to set up a 30-minute phone consultation or in-person session.
Registration is necessary for this service. Please contact Digital Service Navigation Librarian Sarah Blystone by calling (724) 465-8841, ext.113, or by emailing ifl.sdb@gmail.com. You can also find more information on this service by visiting https://indianafreeli brary.org/services/digital- assist.html.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday. The theme for this week’s outdoor programs at the Mack Park Community Gardens and Waterworks Conservation Area is “Discovery Day! Geocaching and Maps with Cindy Rogers.”
MONDAY
• 2 to 3 p.m., Summer at Camp Half-Blood: IFL Teen Summer Reading Program. It’s All Greek to Me — participants will make a necklace with their names written in Greek. Participants will read and discuss “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan. There will be crafts, snacks and lots of fun. Registration is required so that there are enough supplies. This group will meet on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 6 to 6:30 p.m., We Be Book N’ Tween Book Club. “Roll of Thunder, Hear my Cry” by Mildred. D. Taylor. Hard copies are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor. This club meets every third Monday evening of each month in the Story Room of the Children’s Department. The We Be Book N’ Book Club is a book club suitable for children aged 8-14. Titles range from fiction and fantasy to nonfiction, history and culture, and even includes some popular graphic novels.
• 7 to 8 p.m., Read Around the World Book Club. “Sea People: In Search of the Ancient Navigators of the Pacific” by Christina Thompson. Copies are available for checkout. This club meets on the second floor in the Fiction room.
TUESDAY
• 10:30 a.m. to noon, Code Brave Kids. Open to students in grades 3 through 5. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
• 11 a.m. to noon, Terrific Tuesdays at the Community Gardens at Mack Park. Terrific Tuesdays are for kids age newborn through 5. Participants will meet at the Community Gardens Pavilion in Mack Park for some outdoor summer fun. Register early to get ready for the library’s fun summer reading programs. Since the program is outdoors, please give good contact information so that you can be contacted in case of inclement weather or some other emergency cancellation. This week’s book is “No Such Thing as Nessie” by Chani McBain and “Spike, The Mixed-Up Monster” by Susan Hood. Participants will make a Nessie paper bag puppet.
• 1:30 to 3 p.m., Code Brave Teens. Open to students in grades 6 through 8. Registration is required and space is limited. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org to register. This program will take place in the Community Room on the second floor. Each student who participates will finish the program with basic coding knowledge and will receive a very special “Code Brave” mousepad.
WEDNESDAY
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wild Wednesdays at Waterworks, Waterworks Conservation Area, 768 Waterworks Road.
This week’s presenter is Lisa Meadows, Yellow Creek educational ranger. The topic will be curious Pennsylvania freshwater animals and fish. Participants will be making an ocean slime with a monster jar. This program will include a light snack for all the kids in attendance, and arts and crafts instruction with all materials provided.
Please note: Registration for Oceans of Possibilities is required. Wear clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty, put on comfortable shoes that you can wear for hiking and exploring, bring sunscreen, bug spray, extra water, sunglasses and any other necessities that you may need to enjoy the great outdoors.
• 4 to 5 p.m., C3 Coding Club. Students entering grades 5 through 8 can exercise computational thinking skills while creating fun projects with friends. The C3 Coding Club meets in the Community Room on the second floor. This club meets twice a month to work on coding activities and learn new skills as participants problem-solve as a group.
• 5 to 7 p.m., Our Blue Library. Our Blue Library is a self-directed in-house summer program for kids of all ages. The library offers two different days and times to stop by the children’s department: Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public. The theme of summer reading this year is “Oceans of Possibilities.” Ocean-themed books fill the reading space and participants can read one or many. There will also be a chance to work on an easy make-and-take craft each week. Instructions and all materials will be provided.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. “Wings of the Dove” by Henry James.
Books are available for checkout. This club meets on the second floor in the Community Room.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 4 to 5:30 p.m., Minecraft Club. Join Indiana Free Library for its first live-action, realistic and engaging gameplay experience. Students entering grades 5 through 8 (ages 10-14) can register at https://indianafreelibrary.org/programs-events/ minecraft-club.html/ calendar/2022/8.
Minecraft Education Edition is a game-based learning platform used to promote skills such as community building, cooperation and computational thinking. At Minecraft Club, participants will be creating a community from scratch and following an exciting storyline, completing fun missions and embarking on action-packed adventures. They will also combine their individual talents, interests and skills to build a world in which none of us would be able to create on our own. Meetings will start with 30 minutes of free play — play solo or make a world with friends.
Next, come together for a 30-minute town meeting to name the village, establish roles/jobs for community members and set up a game plan. After the meeting, participants will see what is happening in their shared town. Registration is required for the available nine spots. Registration for all 10 meetings is open now until the day of the meeting, unless all nine spots are filled prior.
SATURDAY
