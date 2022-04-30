This week the Indiana Free Library is celebrating Star Wars Day, May 4, with a special IFL Taster’s Club. Participants will be cooking from “The Star Wars Cookbook: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes.”
Stop into the library during business hours to pick a recipe, and a copy will be made at the front desk with your name on a Post-It so no one else picks that recipe.
The dish will then be made on the day of the meeting. Participants will meet in the Community Room and eat all of the dishes and share what they liked about the cookbook and any substitutions made. It is a fun activity and attendees get to try all sorts of new things.
The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs beginning Monday. The weekly theme in the Children’s Department is “Harry Potter Week.”
MONDAY
10 to 11 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program introduces your baby, newborn to 24 months, to the sounds of language and music through simple stories, songs and rhymes. Book Babies will take place in the Mardelle Fish Story Room in the Children’s Department.
11 a.m. to noon, True Story Book Club. “The Man Who Knew Too Much: Alan Turing and the Invention of the Computer” by David Leavitt. True Story Book Club meets on the second Tuesday of each month at 11 a.m. on the second floor of the library in the Community Room. Hard copies of each title are available for checkout on the Book Club Shelf on the first floor.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime in the Hen House. Storytime in the Hen House is a library program for kids age 2-6 in the Mardelle Fish Story Room and Craft Area.
4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave — Teens. There are still spots available for our Teen Program. Register at https:// indianafreelibrary.org/news-events/event-calen dar.html/event-form/ registration-form/74671/ tickets.
WEDNESDAY
Noon to 1 p.m., IFL Taster’s Club. “The Star Wars Cookbook: Wookiee Cookies and Other Galactic Recipes.”
This club meets every first Wednesday of the month in the second-floor Community Room to share a cooking experience with other members.
4 to 5 p.m., Code Brave — Kids. The library’s Code Brave Kids program is full for the spring session.
7 to 8 p.m., Indiana Free Library Board of Trustees meeting. Members of the public are welcome. Public comments take place at the start of the meeting. Find the agenda at https://indi anafreelibrary.org/who-we-are/board.html.
THURSDAY
3 p.m., Checkers TV Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday.
SATURDAY
1 to 2 p.m., The Craft House. The Craft House. The Craft House is an in-house arts and craft program for kids age 6 through 12.
All of the materials that are needed to complete projects will be provided by the library.
Registration is no longer required to attend, but masks for those over 3 years of age are.
If you don’t have a mask, you can pick one up at the desk in the Children’s Department.