Indiana Free Library

Indiana Free Library

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Indiana Free Library’s Book Babies program will have a very special guest on Monday. Make plans to join as the newly crowned Indiana County Fair Queen stops into the library to read a story. This month in the Children’s Department, participants will be discussing back to school and learning about the trees and the changes in the seasons.

Make sure to make plans to stop in to one of the wonderful children’s programs this month.

Tags