Indiana Free Library’s Book Babies program will have a very special guest on Monday. Make plans to join as the newly crowned Indiana County Fair Queen stops into the library to read a story. This month in the Children’s Department, participants will be discussing back to school and learning about the trees and the changes in the seasons.
Make sure to make plans to stop in to one of the wonderful children’s programs this month.
The library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs beginning Monday.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Book Babies. This delightful program engages little ones in stories, singing songs, learning some things and working on a very easy craft during the program. This event is for ages newborn to 2 years old. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tech Tutor Tuesday. Bring your device to the library for general help with laptops, smartphones, apps, email and more.
Need tech help? You can learn with others that are in the same boat. Get your questions answered, listen to others’ questions and exchange knowledge with fellow community members. The library’s digital service navigation librarian will provide demos and offer step-by-step guidance. This will be offered in the A/V area.
• 1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten.
Registration is still open and will remain open until Sept. 21 or until the class is full. This is the second meeting of the class. There is still time to join the in-house library program for kids ages 3-5 (preschoolers or just starting kindergarten). The class meets for 16 Wednesdays at in the Story Room and Children’s Craft Area. Programs include activity cards with easy lessons that allow you and your child to “talk, sing, read, write and play your way to learning.” There will also be a story related to the day’s theme, a craft and exercise with Cosmic Yoga or one of the many other children’s exercise instructors on YouTube. As a special treat for the graduates, there will be a pizza party on the last day together in “class.” Registration is required for this weekly event and one parent or guardian must attend with their child(ren). No walk-ins will be permitted to join the program after the fourth week (Sept. 21).
Don’t worry if you can’t make it this fall. There will be another “Cruise” in the spring.
• 6:30 to 8 p.m., Kid’s Movie Night. Kids Movie Night will be held in the Story Room with a showing of a popular kid’s movie from the library’s collection. No registration is required and the movies are free and open to the public.
1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones. IFL is excited to announce a new Storytime for the Wee Ones for kids from newborn to 3 on Saturdays that include stories about county, state and other types of fairs across the country and around the world. The public has asked for a storytime on the weekend for working moms who want to but can’t come to the weekday programming.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House. Self-directed arts and crafts activity for kids age 6-12. Stop in and work on something fun with your friends.
All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public.