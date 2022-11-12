The Indiana Free Library welcomes the public to its lineup of free programs for the week beginning Monday.
MONDAY
The library will be closed today in observance of Veterans Day and will reopen Tuesday at 10 a.m. for normal business hours. Please take full advantage of our digital offerings at www.indianafreelibrary.org. The IFL Book Club will meet Nov. 21 at 7 p.m., and is reading "The Giver of Stars" by Jojo Moyes.
TUESDAY
1 to 2 p.m., Storytime at the Hen House.
This fun and educational program is for kids age 3 through 5. Participants will visit the chicken girls and watch their hilarious antics in a video, read some stories, sing a little, play a little and work on a craft. No registration is required and the program is free and open to the public.
WEDNESDAY
10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Cruise into Kindergarten. Registration for Cruise into Kindergarten is closed for this session; only those who are registered may attend. The next session will be held in January.
THURSDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., IFL Classics Book Club. "Lolita" by Vladimir Nabokov. Books are available for checkout. The club meets on the second floor in the reading area.
• 1 p.m., Checkers Virtual Episode. Checkers TV is a weekly educational entertainment program featuring Checkers the Inventor, his robot sidekick Snoozer and a variety of special visitors including medical professionals, community leaders, police and firefighters and other guests in highly-produced 30-minute episodes. Episodes will be posted directly to the Facebook page and website every Thursday around 1 p.m.
SATURDAY
• 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Storytime for the Wee Ones.
This program is for kids ages birth through 3 years old. There will be a story or two, a couple of rhymes, easy songs and fingerplays. The program meets in the Children's Department.
• 1 to 3 p.m., The Craft House.
Stop in and work on something fun with your friends. All materials will be provided for each week’s activity. No registration is necessary and the program is free and open to the public. There will be a fun craft set out for you to make and take home.
• 1 to 3 p.m., STEM Board Game Day. Stop into the Children’s Department and experiment on one of IFL's cool STEM board games.